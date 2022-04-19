Megan duBois

Megan duBois is a freelance travel journalist who specializes in theme parks. She's traveled around the world to experience the best in themed entertainment, from taking a tour of Walt Disney's apartment at Disneyland to touring France with Adventures By Disney. Megan travels not only to learn more about a destination but to connect to its culture and people. She believes one of the best ways to do that is through a shared experience, like a theme park, where attractions, food, and merchandise often highlight a culture in a unique way. Her work has been featured on multiple outlets in addition to Travel + Leisure including Delish, Condé Nast Traveler, Today.com, Travelocity, and Insider.



* 4+ years of experience working as a freelance travel journalist

* Interviewed countless experts, designers, and historians about theme parks