Megan Barber

From short treks to daylong affairs, these hikes are sure to impress.
Advertisement
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do during a short trip to Park City, Utah.
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here's what to do on a short trip to Santa Barbara, California.
From the desert to the mountains, here are seven spots where you can enjoy the springtime sun.
From art walks to delicious wine, here's what the locals do when they want to have fun.