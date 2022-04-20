Meg Lukens Noonan

Mom 'n' Pop Mountains
At these old-fashioned ski resorts, the prices are prehistoric, the T-bar's still operating, and kids have the run of the place.
If you and your clan were stranded on a not-quite deserted island... which would it be? Your answers to our annual hotel survey came in by the boatload. Here, your 10 favorite places to play castaway.
Which trips are right for your gang, and when?Presenting a Travel + Leisure Family guide to the best, most seamless getaways—wherever your kids stand on the growth chart.
There's a reason it's called fall. With the start of the academic year, we tumble into the old routine of overscheduling, overwork, and exhaustion. But wait. Hidden in your child's backpack is your key to survival: the school calendar, which lists an average of 30 days off. To help you plan, we've gathered nine months' worth of ideal ways to play a little school-sanctioned hooky—no permission slip required.
