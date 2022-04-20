Meg Lukens Noonan

Meg Lukens Noonan has written about travel, adventure, and culture for more than three decades. Her assignments have taken her from diving with sharks in French Polynesia to luging in the Bavarian Alps to (sustainably) harvesting eider on an island just below the Arctic Circle.



* Three-time winner of Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Awards

* Author of "The Coat Route: Craft, Luxury, and Obsession on the Trail of a $50,000 Coat," named the American Society of Journalists and Authors' best general nonfiction book of 2013