Meena Thiruvengadam

Meena Thiruvengadam is a lifelong traveler with nearly two decades of experience in journalism. She has visited more than 50 countries, 47 U.S. states, and six continents. Meena has road-tripped across the U.S., taken trains through Europe, traveled India by train, plane, and automobile, and gone off the grid in Alaska via helicopter. She has lived in New York City, Chicago, London, and Washington, D.C.* Nearly 20 years of experience in journalism with brands including Hearst, Bloomberg, Business Insider, and Yahoo* Received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University* Bylines in The Wall Street Journal, Departures, TripSavvy, and more* On-air contributor for KENS-5 TV and Wsj.com * Wrote inaugural Skift research report on the future of in-room entertainment