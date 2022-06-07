Meeghan Truelove

Meeghan Truelove is a New York City-based journalist and editor for luxury lifestyle brands. She was previously an editor at Hearst Magazines, Metropolis magazine, and Travel + Leisure, where she worked for more than 5 years. Her work has also appeared in House Beautiful, Esquire, Town & Country, and Elle. Since 2015, Meeghan has worked at F. Schumacher & Co., an interior design house, where she's held various editorial, communications, and business development roles.



* 15+ years of experience as a journalist and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history from Williams College * Received a master's degree in literary nonfiction from Sarah Lawrence College