Meagan Drillinger

Meagan Drillinger is a travel writer with a feverish need to see and experience as much as she can on this planet. It started from a young age. She grew up traveling on peculiar travel itineraries, like overnight buses from Mexico City to Zihuatanejo, overnights in convents in the hills of Italy, and road trips around volcanic Molokai in Hawaii. These experiences ruined her for the better in that they tapped an insatiable curiosity for exploration. Today, she is the Mexico editor for a travel trade publication, as well as a regular contributor to travel and lifestyle magazines around the world. She wants to use her experience and her voice to help travelers make educated decisions about how to travel the world and give back to and uplift the communities we so frequently visit.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer

* Currently living a location-independent lifestyle to be able to immerse herself in the places she visits

* Mexico destination expert and specialist