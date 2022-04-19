Meagan Drillinger

Meagan Drillinger is a travel writer with a feverish need to see and experience as much as she can on this planet. It started from a young age. She grew up traveling on peculiar travel itineraries, like overnight buses from Mexico City to Zihuatanejo, overnights in convents in the hills of Italy, and road trips around volcanic Molokai in Hawaii. These experiences ruined her for the better in that they tapped an insatiable curiosity for exploration. Today, she is the Mexico editor for a travel trade publication, as well as a regular contributor to travel and lifestyle magazines around the world. She wants to use her experience and her voice to help travelers make educated decisions about how to travel the world and give back to and uplift the communities we so frequently visit.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer
* Currently living a location-independent lifestyle to be able to immerse herself in the places she visits
* Mexico destination expert and specialist
10 Hidden Natural Wonders in Mexico When You Want to Avoid the Crowds
From secret waterfalls to under-the-radar jungles, these natural wonders in Mexico are true hidden gems.
This Mexican State Offers Powdery Beaches, Mayan Ruins, and a Stunning Flamingo Preserve
From the beautiful beaches to the ancient ruins, here's why you should plan a visit to Mexico's Yucatan state.
These Lesser-known Mexico Destinations Have All of the Beauty With Fewer Crowds
Here's where to go in Mexico's Quintana Roo region beyond the popular hot spots.
Cancun or Cabo: Which Mexico Destination Is Better for You?
Cancun vs. Cabo — find out which Mexican destination is best suited to your travel style.
The Best Beaches in Mexico — From Quiet Paradises to Surfing and Party Hot Spots
The best beaches in Mexico run the spectrum from all-inclusive havens to pristine, wild paradises.
The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Playa del Carmen
An hour south of Cancun, away from the urban beach sprawl and frenetic nightlife, is the region's sophisticated sister, Playa del Carmen. Once a sleepy, hammock-laden fishing village, Playa del Carmen has blossomed in the last decade as a boho-chic paradise, where travelers in straw fedoras bask under thatched palapas, sipping cocktails in coconuts while feasting on fresh ceviche. It's one of Mexico's most luxurious destinations on the Riviera Maya coast. The town of Playa del Carmen isn't just sugary-white beachfront. Its popularity has attracted a clutch of upscale restaurants, bars, and boutique shops. At night, the humid air mixes with the aroma of sizzling street meat and the sounds of salsa, hip hop, and rock music. Of course, those aforementioned beaches are some of the most beautiful and quiet in the Yucatan, many fringed by pockets of mangrove forest. Travelers will also find that Playa del Carmen is a great entryway to Cozumel, thanks to a fast ferry service that runs all day. Not quite as remote and exclusive as Tulum to the south, Playa del Carmen has plenty of party punch—but you won't spiral into any Spring Break flashbacks. The all-inclusive resorts in and around Playa del Carmen range from ultra-romantic retreats with rooftop plunge pools and overwater bungalows to family-friendly escapes that are some of the best properties in all of Mexico. Whether you're seeking the ultimate spa getaway or a casual beach vacation, every all-inclusive property on this list promises to take the guesswork out of planning a vacation. No matter how many coconut drinks you order, your vacation won't end in sticker shock. Here are our picks for the best Playa del Carmen all-inclusive resorts.
The Wine Lover's Guide to Portugal
True wine aficionados know the secrets of Portugal's soil, but too many of the world's oenophiles don't know what they're missing.
