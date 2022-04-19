Meagan Drillinger

From secret waterfalls to under-the-radar jungles, these natural wonders in Mexico are true hidden gems.
An hour south of Cancun, away from the urban beach sprawl and frenetic nightlife, is the region's sophisticated sister, Playa del Carmen. Once a sleepy, hammock-laden fishing village, Playa del Carmen has blossomed in the last decade as a boho-chic paradise, where travelers in straw fedoras bask under thatched palapas, sipping cocktails in coconuts while feasting on fresh ceviche. It's one of Mexico's most luxurious destinations on the Riviera Maya coast. The town of Playa del Carmen isn't just sugary-white beachfront. Its popularity has attracted a clutch of upscale restaurants, bars, and boutique shops. At night, the humid air mixes with the aroma of sizzling street meat and the sounds of salsa, hip hop, and rock music. Of course, those aforementioned beaches are some of the most beautiful and quiet in the Yucatan, many fringed by pockets of mangrove forest. Travelers will also find that Playa del Carmen is a great entryway to Cozumel, thanks to a fast ferry service that runs all day. Not quite as remote and exclusive as Tulum to the south, Playa del Carmen has plenty of party punch—but you won't spiral into any Spring Break flashbacks. The all-inclusive resorts in and around Playa del Carmen range from ultra-romantic retreats with rooftop plunge pools and overwater bungalows to family-friendly escapes that are some of the best properties in all of Mexico. Whether you're seeking the ultimate spa getaway or a casual beach vacation, every all-inclusive property on this list promises to take the guesswork out of planning a vacation. No matter how many coconut drinks you order, your vacation won't end in sticker shock. Here are our picks for the best Playa del Carmen all-inclusive resorts.
