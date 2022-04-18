Matt Kirouac

As a freelance travel and food writer with nearly 15 years of experience, Matt Kirouac has contributed to numerous publications and websites, including Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, Eater, Condé Nast Traveler, Culture Trip, KOA, Plate, Zagat, and Outside.

* Co-hosted a national parks-focused podcast with his husband on iHeartRadio called Parklandia, which became the number one most downloaded travel podcast after its debut in 2019
* Became the first gay writer to ever have a cover story on The Oklahoman, the most widely read — and longest-running — newspaper in Oklahoma
* Authored two food-focused travel books, "The Hunt Guides: Chicago" (2016) and "Unique Eats & Eateries of Chicago" (2017)
* Received a bachelor's degree in culinary arts from Robert Morris College in Chicago in 2008
America's National Parks Through the Eyes of a Gay Couple on an RV Journey to See Them All
Article
Advertisement
National Parks You Need to Visit ASAP, According to the Hosts of Parklandia
Gallery
The term “find your park” is a popular tagline for the National Park Service, coined to highlight the fact that national parks are all different and unique, and that there’s a park out there for everyone. This is a sentiment my husband Brad and I (hosts of the Parklandia podcast) have come to connect with as we’ve been traveling the country in our RV. Something we’ve discovered along the way is that while all national parks are special and inspiring in their own ways, we definitely vibe better with certain ones. We still have a lot more national parks to visit, but after traveling in our RV for a year, here are some of our favorites. Listen to Travel + Leisure's "Let's Go Together" podcast for more inspiring stories and adventures celebrating inclusivity in travel!
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com