Matt Kirouac

As a freelance travel and food writer with nearly 15 years of experience, Matt Kirouac has contributed to numerous publications and websites, including Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, Eater, Condé Nast Traveler, Culture Trip, KOA, Plate, Zagat, and Outside.



* Co-hosted a national parks-focused podcast with his husband on iHeartRadio called Parklandia, which became the number one most downloaded travel podcast after its debut in 2019

* Became the first gay writer to ever have a cover story on The Oklahoman, the most widely read — and longest-running — newspaper in Oklahoma

* Authored two food-focused travel books, "The Hunt Guides: Chicago" (2016) and "Unique Eats & Eateries of Chicago" (2017)

* Received a bachelor's degree in culinary arts from Robert Morris College in Chicago in 2008