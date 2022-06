Matt Chesterton

Matt is an Englishman who married an Argentine and moved to Buenos Aires in 2002. In the interim, he's been an accomplished English teacher, a dreadful Spanish learner, and a proud father. In his spare time, he's written and edited guidebooks, magazine articles, and blogs for Time Out SmartPlanet , and Departures . As Samuel Johnson almost said, "When a man is tired of Buenos Aires, he is tired of strife." But his passion for the city has never ebbed.