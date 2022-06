Maryam Montague

Maryam is a modern nomad with a stylish tent in an olive grove in Marrakesh. There, she's the founder of #tribalchic lifestyle brand M.Montague , where she curates an online shop and runs the boutique hotel Peacock Pavilions . She also pens the blog My Marrakesh (and wrote the book Marrakesh by Design ). You can also find her at Project Soar , a non-profit she started that uplifts underprivileged Moroccan girls.