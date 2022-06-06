Mary Robnett

The 2019 Roswell UFO Festival celebrates 72 years since the famous crash, known as “The Roswell Incident.”
Greece has long been a favorite European destination for travelers, and its many islands have been regularly featured in Travel + Leisure’sWorld’s Best Awards. But there's so much more to the country than the popular islands of Santorini, Páros, and Crete. In fact, photographer Stephanie Bassos' favorite island, Sifnos, is a lesser known destination with Greece's quintessential sandy beaches, traditional architecture, pottery shops, more than 200 churches, and classic Mediterranean cuisine. Just a short journey from Athens, travelers can reach Sifnos in three hours by high-speed catamaran or five hours by ferry, which makes it the perfect addition to any island-hopping tour of the Cyclades. While visiting the Cyclades, visitors should also check out the island of Tinos for more hidden beaches, scenic views, and no less than 700 churches. In 2006, Bassos spent the summer on beautiful Sifnos, and its siren call has driven her to return over the years. Her stunning photographs prove precisely why Sifnos should be at the top of your travel to-do list.