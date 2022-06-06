Mary Robnett

Mary Robnett is a photo editor, photographer, and producer with over a decade of experience in travel and lifestyle media. Mary is currently the associate photo editor at Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining T+L in 2016, she was a photo researcher at Fodor's Travel and before that, an image designer at Groupon. Her work has also been published in Outside, New Mexico Magazine, Departures, Centurion, Time, Business Insider, MSN, Apartment Therapy, Yahoo News, and The Huffington Post.



* 10+ years of experience as a photographer

* Received a bachelor's degree in studio arts from Millikin University

* Received a master's degree in photography from the University of Illinois Chicago