Mary Luz Mejia

Mary Luz Mejia a food, travel, and culture journalist, certified chocolate taster and educator, and Gemini-nominated former food TV producer and director. Her work has appeared in Saveur, the Toronto Star, Travel + Leisure, Ensemble Vacations Magazine, enRoute, Toronto Life, Organic Gardening, Forward Thinking by Tangerine, and Canadian Running Magazine, among other publications. Lately, Mary has been working on the national marketing team at Sobeys, Canada's second-largest national grocer, and leading bean-to-bar chocolate workshops.



* Level II certified chocolate taster through the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting (UK)

* Graduate of the chocolate theory program at George Brown College (Toronto)

* 2020 Judge for the Americas leg of the International Chocolate Competition

* Organizer of the Canadian leg of the International Chocolate Awards

* Received a post-graduate diploma in journalism from Humber College

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from Queen's University

* Fluent in Spanish