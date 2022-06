Mary Holland

Mary Holland has over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor. Formerly the online editor of GQ and Glamour South Africa, she now resides in New York. She is a Monocle correspondent and freelance writer, with bylines in The Financial Times, WSJ. Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, and others.



* Received a bachelor's degree in design and photography from the Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography