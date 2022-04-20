Mark Orwoll

Mark Orwoll is a former international editor of Travel + Leisure, where he was on staff for 30 years, longer than any editor in the magazine's 50-year history. He has appeared on TV and radio as a travel expert more than 600 times, including more than 70 interviews on the Today Show, as well as programs on CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, BBC, and local news stations. In the early 2000s, Mark launched the many international editions of T+L as well as those of its sister magazines Food & Wine and Departures. Mark managed the team that launched T+L's first website in 1995. He has traveled to 75 countries and published more than 1,500 articles and blog posts for T+L, more than any other writer. Retired since 2017 as a full-time editor, Mark continues to write travel stories as a freelancer for T+L and other notable travel outlets.

* Adjunct Professor, NYU, Master's in Publishing program, 2012-2016
* NYU, Excellence in Teaching Award, 2015
* Author, "John Wayne Speaks," St. Martin's Press (2021), and "e-Travel," Macmillan (1999)
* North American Travel Journalists Association, Gold Award in Adventure Travel, Silver Award in Volunteer Travel, Silver Award in Cruise Travel, Honorable Mention in Cultural Travel
* Society of American Travel Writers (East), 2nd place in Cruise Travel
* FOLIO, Bronze Award, Best Series for Smart Traveler (Travel + Leisure)
* Telly Awards, Best Documentary, "The Next Destination," NBC News Productions and Travel + Leisure
* Aegis Awards, Producer, "The Next Destination," NBC News Productions and Travel + Leisure
* Advisor, U.S. Labor Dept., White House Tourism Initiative "Pathways 2000"
* Received a master's degree in English from San Francisco State University
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State
Dreaming of Your Next Caribbean Escape? Sharks and Stingrays Are Waiting at This Private Island Belize Resort
Ray Caye is an eco-friendly, self-sustaining private island resort worthy of all your travel daydreams right now.
Travel Non-Essentials: Should You Buy This Infinity Pillow?
Welcome back to Travel Non-Essentials, where T+L editors Mark Orwoll and Nikki Ekstein sound off on a different breed of travel product—sometimes ingenious, sometimes just plain odd. Today: The Infinity Pillow.
Nine Ridiculous Reasons for Staying Home This Summer—And Why They’re Bunk
A T+L editor clears up several misconceptions about traveling and explains why you should hit the road.
The Travel Non-Essentials: Should You Buy This Vector Cup Holder?
Welcome to Travel Non-Essentials, where T+L editors Mark Orwoll and Nikki Ekstein sound off on a different breed of travel product—sometimes ingenious, sometimes just plain odd. Today: the Vector Cup Holder.
Quirkiest Travel Jobs—And Even Better Ones We'd Like To See
Improving American Airports
When it comes to innovation and bold design, U.S. terminals are far behind their international counterparts. T+L assesses the American airport experience and how it’s changing—for the better.
Weird Oregon Vodka To Toast Portlandia’s Fifth Season
London Will Make One Lucky Winner the Ultimate VIP
Star Trek’s George Takei on How He Travels and His New Documentary, ‘To Be Takei'
Match.com Revelation: When It’s Sexy Time, You Probably Think of A Boat
Fast & Furious Summer Road Trip Advice from a NASCAR Driver
A Poorly Printed Boarding Pass Might Make You Miss A Flight
Disney's 'It's a Small World' is 50 Years Old Today
London Celebrities Sing City’s Praises in New Travel Videos
Alternatives to New York’s Soon-To-Be-Banned Central Park Horse Carriages
Possible New Venice Theme Park Raises Eyebrows
Two New Ways to Speed Through the Airport
CeeLo Green May Be Hiding in Your Renaissance Hotel Room
Top 5 Mistakes That Led to French Riviera Hotel Jewel Heist
No Snowden. No Turbulence. No Booze on Aeroflot Flight To Havana. Whah?!
Travel Tips from Tim Gunn of Project Runway
Hotels Cut Room Service and Other Perks
Hotel Challenge: What Are You Giving Guests For Free?
New Website Saves on Airfare By Choosing Your Destination For You
U.S. Pushes for 'Musical Passports'
