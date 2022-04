Mark Lakin

Mark Lakin is a renowned hospitality brand strategist, luxury travel expert, humanitarian, conservationist, fine art photographer, gallery owner, keynote speaker, and seasoned corporate lawyer. Mark has traveled extensively on all seven continents and is one of the world's leading experts in experiential luxury travel. Mark's mission is to connect people of influence to cause through conscious capitalism, immersion, luxury leisure travel, storytelling, art, and non-profit work. Mark has been annually recognized by T+L's A-List as a top travel specialist for his expertise in Japan, Africa, New Zealand, Iceland, India, and Antarctica. Mark serves on the prestigious Travel + Leisure Travel Advisory Board, a noted group of 27 of the top travel advisors and agency owners collectively managing more than 7,000 travel designers and driving more than $14.5 billion in sales.



Mark is the founder and CEO of The Legacy Untold Travel, a New York City-based travel agency that creates bespoke immersions for intrepid global nomads to the farthest corners of the earth (Africa, Arctic, Antarctic, Asia, Indian Ocean, and South Pacific). Mark draws on his extensive travel experience to curate extraordinary trips for his clients. The Legacy Untold Signature Experiences blend top luxury, deep cultural immersions, thrilling adventures, and meaningful impact experiences meant to elevate the traveler's consciousness. Satellite collar a cheetah with scientists, scuba dive for conflict-free diamonds, bring the gift of solar light to a rural village without electricity, and then dine, drink and dream at the world's most remarkable properties.



* Graduate of the London School of Economics, Stern School of Business at New York University, and Cardozo School of Law

* Shot commercial campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola and Remy Martin

* Shot portraits of many of the world's most famous pop stars including Lady Gaga, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Coldplay, and Alicia Keys.

* Shot a 40-page feature in Israel with legendary fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon featuring Kate Upton

* Member of NYC's The Explorer's Club

* Hosts a quarterly talk at various Soho House locations

* Spoke at The New York Times Travel Show on sustainable travel

* Keynote speaker at major tourism events such as the Rwanda Tourism Awards 2019

* Taught a class on social entrepreneurship at NYC's Avenues: The World School.

* Board member of non-profit organization Yamba Malawi