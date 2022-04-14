Mark Johanson

Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile, who covers Latin America and beyond for more than two dozen global publications. His stories on travel, food, adventure, and sustainability have appeared in The Economist, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, Men's Journal, and BBC, among others. He is also the author of guidebooks and coffee table books for brands like Lonely Planet and Fodor's.

* 10+ years of experience living in and writing about South America for global publications
* Co-author of more than a dozen Lonely Planet guides to destinations across the Americas and Southeast Asia
* Co-author of more than a dozen coffee table books produced by Lonely Planet
* Media member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association * Industry expert featured at events such as the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show
* Author of a forthcoming travelogue on Chile's Atacama Desert
Chile's Lake District Is Home to Some of the Country's Most Spectacular Nature Reserves and National Parks
Article
Exploring a kingdom of ancient trees, snowcapped mountains, and clear glacial waters.
Advertisement
Santiago Is Surrounded by Chile’s Famous Wine Regions — but You Can Enjoy the Country’s Best Wines Without Leaving the City
Article
Boragó in Santiago, Chile was recently named one of the World’s Best Restaurants by Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine. It’s worth planning a trip around — here’s what you should explore once you’re there.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com