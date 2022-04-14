Mark Johanson

Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile, who covers Latin America and beyond for more than two dozen global publications. His stories on travel, food, adventure, and sustainability have appeared in The Economist, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, Men's Journal, and BBC, among others. He is also the author of guidebooks and coffee table books for brands like Lonely Planet and Fodor's.



* 10+ years of experience living in and writing about South America for global publications

* Co-author of more than a dozen Lonely Planet guides to destinations across the Americas and Southeast Asia

* Co-author of more than a dozen coffee table books produced by Lonely Planet

* Media member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association * Industry expert featured at events such as the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

* Author of a forthcoming travelogue on Chile's Atacama Desert