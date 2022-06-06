Mark Ellwood

Ditch the tourist crowds and head to these up-and-coming neighborhoods that three stylish locals call home.
London’s Best Fish-and-Chips
Long the go-to supper of the workingman, Britain’s ultimate dish shows up in places both posh and plain.
T+L’s Guide to Tipping 2011
How much to tip at hotels and on tours.
Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding in 1981 was as much of a landmark event as the Moon Landing—everyone remembers where they were when the shy young girl married the stiff heir to the British throne (and whether or not they thought the union would last). This year, it’s their elder son’s turn down the aisle, as the most eligible royal bachelor in the world—Prince William— marries his long-term girlfriend, “Waity” Kate Middleton, at Westminster Abbey on April 29. British tourism chiefs expect it will lure 600,000–1,000,000 extra visitors to London. And the whole city, it seems, is offering a slew of promotions and gimmicks riffing off the royal pair. On the wedding day itself, the Ritz Hotel—where grandma Elizabeth II celebrated her 80th birthday—is hosting a champagne brunch for royal-watchers ($244 per person), while chic One Aldwych hotel offers a Kate & Will champagne cocktail, mini wedding cakes upon arrival to every guest checking in on wedding weekend, and even Union Jack flags to wave as the procession passes nearby. (One artist even recently staged a show with a Tussauds-style wax statue of William where would-be Kates could be photographed, arm in arm, complete with a replica ring.) But the real way to celebrate the wedding of the century is by following directly in William and Kate’s footsteps. With our handy cheat sheet, it’s easy to hit the royal lovebirds’ favorite haunts around their hometown of London—from Automat, a boho Mayfair diner known for its comfort dishes like burgers and mac-and-truffled-cheese, to Boujis, a South Kensington nightclub whose signature cocktail is the terrifyingly named Crack Baby, to the Richard Ward Salon, where literally anyone could find themselves sitting alongside the princess-to-be. Will and Kate aren’t the only ones who can enjoy the royal treatment. —Mark Ellwood
World's Weirdest Travel Gadgets
Imagine you’re strolling down the crowded streets of a beautiful, if sometimes unsafe, foreign city famous for its pickpockets. You’re enjoying the scenery but you have an uneasy feeling because you are, quite literally, a walking target. But what if there was a way to keep your wallet and passport on your person and safe from sticky fingers? Well, there is. The Doberman Mini Mobile Alert pickpocket alarm sounds off at a startling 95 decibels the moment a thief grabs the goods. These days, it seems there’s a quirky product for every type of traveler: the germaphobe, the security freak, the easily bored, and many, many more. “Odd gadgets have always been with us,” says Carol Mangis, senior editor at techie PCMag.com. “But since consumer electronics of all sorts are booming, manufacturers work at standing outside the norm just to grab a piece of the attention.” Related: Best New Travel Gadgets for 2014 New York City–based Hammacher Schlemmer has been selling quirky products to the American public since 1848, and many that were initially perceived as wacko are now commonplace (the pop-up toaster, steam iron, and microwave oven, to name a few). And with approximately 20 million copies of SkyMall catalogue tucked into seat pockets on 32 airlines and Amtrak trains, it’s clear that people are not only perusing the countless odd gadgets, tools, and contraptions that fill its pages but purchasing them too. In fact, the catalogue is so popular it’s developed a cultlike following by passengers who read it more for entertainment than for retail therapy. There’s even a send-up spoof of the publication; Kasper Hauser’s SkyMaul features such hilarious and ludicrous products as a Llamacycle and Pepper Self-Spray. So what are some of the weirdest real travel gadgets and gizmos on the market today? Try metal-detecting sandals—the perfect gift for treasure-hunting beachcombers. They may or may not be a guaranteed hit for visitors to, say, the sugary sand beaches of the Caribbean, but they would potentially alert the wearer to any razor blades underfoot. And why lug your bag when you can take advantage of the Glyde Gear Backpack: just lower the foot platform and use it as a scooter to race through the terminals. (Please note: helmet not included.) It’s possible that many of these items will one day be as widespread as the once-oddball toaster, but we wouldn’t bet on it. —Kathryn O’Shea-Evans
Mykonos After Dark
Greece’s former party isle embraces its grown-up side.