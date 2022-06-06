Mark Ellwood

British-born, New York-based Mark Ellwood has lived out of a suitcase for most of his life. He is a contributing editor to Condé Nast Traveler, an editor-at-large for Robb Report, a columnist for Bloomberg Luxury, and the creator and co-host of Bloomberg's Travel Genius podcast. Mark is also an ongoing contributor to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and is the author of "Bargain Fever: How to Shop in a Discounted World."



Mark received an undergraduate degree in English literature from Cambridge University in England and a master's degree from the University of Chicago. Before pursuing journalism full-time, he spent several years leading art tours around cities like Florence, Rome, and Paris. After college, Mark moved to New York to become a print and broadcast journalist, specializing in luxury travel, fashion, and contemporary art. He started his television career with the luxury network Plum TV, where he was a correspondent and producer for its weekly lifestyle show, Plum Daily, and for special live coverage of events like Art Basel Miami Beach and Aspen's Food + Wine festival. He also created and hosted its first-ever travel series, Local Currency, taking viewers to various European cities.



Mark has written regularly for the Financial Times Weekend and How To Spend It, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, WSJ Weekend, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Departures, among others. Also a seasoned TV host and contributor, he is a regular guest on NBC's Today show as a travel expert and has also reported for NBC News and Today from the Olympics in Russia, Brazil, and South Korea. For CNBC's prime time show, Filthy Rich Guide, Mark was an on-air panelist. He has also filed segments for ABC News from destinations such as London and Sydney and has guested on CBS This Morning, CBS Sunday Morning, CNN, HLN, Rachael Ray, Access Hollywood, Extra, and many others.