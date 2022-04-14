Marissa Hermer

Marissa Hermer is the co-founder of Boujis Group, a Los Angeles-based hospitality group that owns and operates The Draycott, Olivetta, and Issima restaurants. With award-winning concepts located from Pacific Palisades to West Hollywood, the Boujis restaurants marry European fare and flair with a Los Angeles sensibility.



Before relocating her family to Marissa's native Southern California, Marissa made her name on Bravo TV's hit reality TV show, "Ladies of London," and wrote her cookbook, "An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes For Your Family From a California Expat."