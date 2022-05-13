Marissa Daniela

Marissa Daniela is a writer, editor, and social media strategist based in Los Angeles. In addition to her marketing work, she is the founder of MariMundo.com, a blog and global brand that focuses on Hispanic-American current affairs, tourism, immigration, and lifestyle topics. With over 25,000 followers across all social media platforms, the brand has garnered international attention, with features on CNN Travel, Wall Street Journal, and Refinery29. Marissa started her career as an overseas ambassador and volunteer at Baraka Foundation in Nairobi, Kenya, before working as a research assistant at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C. She continued to hone her skills in international relations as a Young Global Leader with the United Nations, where she helped coordinate and plan the Women's World Conference in Sofia, Bulgaria. In addition to writing and editing, she currently spearheads marketing strategies for several brands, including Best Western Hotels & Resorts, as well as startups in Cuba.



* 10+ years of experience as a writer, editor, and digital marketer

* Received a bachelor's degree in political theory from New York University