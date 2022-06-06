Marisa Meltzer

Marisa Meltzer is a journalist and author based in New York. She was born in Northern California and is the author of books "How Sassy Changed My Life" and "Girl Power." Her latest book, "This Is Big," is part biography of Jean Nidetch, who founded Weight Watchers, and part memoir about trying to reckon with a lifetime of dieting. She frequently writes first-person pieces about her fitness, beauty, and wellness experiences including the "Me Time" column in The New York Times' Style section. Her work has also appeared in numerous other publications including The New Yorker, The Guardian, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.