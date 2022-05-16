Marisa Garcia

Marisa Garcia is an aviation industry expert who has worked in the industry since 1994. She started her career in the manufacturing of aircraft interiors and cabin safety equipment and began writing about the industry in 2013 with the launch of her own site, FlightChic.com. In addition to Travel + Leisure, she is a freelance contributor to leading aviation and travel industry titles including Aircraft Interiors International, Apex, Tnooz, and Forbes. An expert at translating technical "aviation speak" into English, she's passionate about making the business of flight easier to understand and value.

* 16 years of experience working on the development, certification, installation, and maintenance of aircraft interiors products with Hoover Industries
* 9+ years of experience writing about the aviation industry
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Florida International University
