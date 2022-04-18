Mariette Williams

Mariette Williams is a freelance writer living in South Florida. Her work has appeared in many well-known publications, where she covers topics like travel, culture, books, and wellness. One of Mariette's first international jaunts was a trip to Japan when she was in high school, where she vowed to continue traveling the world and experiencing other cultures. She has since traveled extensively throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Mariette started freelance writing in 2019 and has covered food and travel topics and conducted interviews with many well-known authors.