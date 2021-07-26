Mariah Tyler
This Casper Mattress Helped My Relationship...and My Back
Okay, a mattress wasn't going to make or break my relationship, but upgrading definitely hasn't hurt.
The Secrets to Gaining an Influencer-size Following on Instagram
Whether you want to become an influencer or just up your 'gram game, here are tips and tricks for how to get famous on Instagram.
Melissa O’Shaughnessy on Capturing New York City Through Street Photography
Street photographer Melissa O’Shaughnessy shares her tips for getting the shot, her love of NYC, and details on her new book “Perfect Strangers.”
BarkBox's And 'Home Alone' Team Up For The Perfect Themed Box for The Movie's 30th Anniversary
BarkBox officially has something for every "filthy animal" on your list.
These Travel Editor-loved Slip-on Shoes Are 30% Off for Prime Day
How Sending Snail Mail Has Helped Me Unplug and Connect With Loved Ones Offline During Quarantine
Hand-written letters can be therapeutic for both sender and recipient. So why not stock up on some stamps?
11 Travel Photographers Share the Photos Helping Them Take a Mental Vacation Right Now
"Photography has become a way of coping during this time of global anxiety."
Graduate Hotels Will Have You Wishing You Were in School Again
This university-centric hotel chain brings new life to America's coolest college towns.
A Day in the Life of a Marine Biologist's Dream Job at a Luxury Beach Resort in Puerto Rico
As climate change increasingly impacts oceans and destinations across the globe, it is more vital than ever that we make the effort to understand how our actions affect the environment when we travel. Whether it’s your mode of transportation, how you pack, or where you book a stay, a conscious traveler is someone who sets sustainable intentions everywhere they go, and some resorts are doing their part to help. In Río Grande, Puerto Rico — near El Yunque rainforest and 40 minutes outside of San Juan — a luxury beach resort is implementing strict sustainability practices to protect its natural surroundings. The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is one of just 21 resorts in the world that is a certified Gold Audubon International Sanctuary and the only resort in the Caribbean with this distinction. Visitors can sense the sanctuary status instantly upon arrival as they wind through long pathways of lush greenery and hear the sounds of the wildlife living within. More than 65 percent of the resort is dedicated green space, wildlife preserves, and nature trails through marshes, lakes, a coconut plantation, freshwater swamps, mangroves, sandy beaches, coral reef, and secondary forests. At Bahia Beach you’re immersed in a level of nature that is transformative, and you’re reminded at every turn why our natural world is so valuable. To stay committed and maintain its Audubon status, St. Regis has a dedicated, expert green team of two incredibly talented marine biologists, Marcela Cañón and Ashely Perez. The core team is responsible for adhering to the guidelines of Audubon by preserving and nurturing the natural environment. Their days are filled with observing and keeping tabs on wildlife habitats, checking water systems, and ensuring the landscaping is done with native plants. Cañón and Perez also train all of the resort employees to be ancillary members of the green team with lessons in recycling and managing food waste in the kitchens. In collaboration with Bahía Beach Resort, Cañón created a non-profit foundation called Soul of Bahia that partners with public and private organizations to protect the environment and educate the public. The foundation works with schools to educate about the environment, hosts annual spring beach clean ups at the Herrera River, and helps local communities better prepare for storms with donations and educational support as well as assisting in post-storm recovery.  Guests and friends of Bahia Beach Resort can get involved with the eco-efforts through tours of the property’s green spaces, socializing with the rescued dogs and cats, and taking part in environmental educational experiences this holiday season. Travel + Leisure was granted behind-the-scenes access to capture the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort’s Green Team in action. The core team maintains the natural environment throughout the resort property, from rescuing stray cats and dogs to helping sea turtles hatch and maintaining clean beaches and waterways. Despite the hard, tedious work of being a marine biologist, working in this environment to ensure the protection and longevity of the eco-systems at a five-star luxury resort is certainly a dream job.
The MoMA Finally Reopened in NYC — and It Will Have You Falling in Love With Modern Art All Over Again
How to Spend 3 Perfect Days in Providence, Rhode Island
Daido Moriyama Is One of the Most Famous Street Photographers in the World — This Is How He Takes Pictures
A new book takes you on a photo walk with Daido Moriyama.
Why You Should Be Spending More Time on the Water
“Blue mind” is important — and real.
See How a Southern Tradition Keeps Guests Cool Every Summer at This New Orleans Hotel
Grand Canyon National Park Turns 100 Today — Here’s a Look Back at the First Century
Today a treasured natural wonder of the world celebrates its centennial year as a national park, nestled in the southwest state of Arizona between the native lands of the Hualapai, Havasupai, Navajo, Hopi, Zuni and Paiute tribes. These traditional indigenous tribes have long considered the canyon a sacred place where they continue to keep cultural traditions alive. The Grand Canyon itself is so old that no one is quite sure the exact number — scientists believe the Colorado River has been carving it out for at least 6 million years — but in 1908 the area was designated as a national monument by Theodore Roosevelt and later a bill was passed and signed by Woodrow Wilson, making it an official national park of the United States in 1919. Over the next year, in partnership with the Grand Canyon Conservancy, the park will hold a variety of events honoring the rich history and lesser-known points of the park to visit. The Conservancy plays a vital role in the preservation and restoration of the park's trails and is currently working to gain official International Dark Sky Park status as it’s one of the last places to see the Milky Way.  The Grand Canyon National Park ranks as the second most visited park in the National Park System, right behind Smoky Mountain National Park. Throughout its 100-year history, the canyon has been the site of significant moments in pop culture, served as photographers’ playground and home to countless vacation memories. From an 1800s expedition by the Wheeler Survey to Albert Einstein’s visit with his wife in 1931, and the training of Apollo 11 astronauts to the daredevil jump of Robbie Knievel, we look back at the last century in honor, appreciation, and wonder of this famed destination. With all it’s natural glory beloved by millions, the Grand Canyon National Park is more than deserving of a year-long celebration. 
These Sheepskin Insoles Make Every Pair of Shoes Feel As Soft and Comfy As Uggs
And they're only $20.
Las Vegas' Newest Resort Will Bring Out the Millennial in You (Video)
No pink required.
These Breathtaking Photos Capture the Wonder and Beauty of Outer Space Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
Galaxies far, far away are appearing closer than ever thanks to the techniques of astrophotography inspiring us to photograph the wonder of space and worlds beyond. Amateurs and professional photographers travel the world seeking dark skies to capture the mesmerizing and complex happenings of the universe. Camera technologies are constantly advancing our understanding of the night skies and inspiring us to seek and explore. The Royal Observatory Greenwich and Insight Investment have hosted the Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards for the past decade calling in thousands of entries from across the globe. The 2018 Astronomy Photographers of the Year were announced on Oct. 24 in conjunction with a gallery exhibition opening at the National Maritime Museum in London. This year's contest received over 4,200 entries from 91 countries, making it a strenuous task for the judges to decide what images were worthy of awards. Brad Goldpaint, an American photographer, was awarded the top prize and title of Astronomy Photographer of the Year. The winning image entitled "Transport the Soul" was taken in Moab, Utah. A photographer stands among the red rock formations of the desert while the Milky Way appears overhead barely conceivable as reality. There is an infinite landscape to take in while viewing these winning astronomy photographs. From the glimmer of stars and textures in the darkness to the larger than life scale of Earth and sky. The following 11 photographs were chosen as the top winning images from each category of the 2018 contest. Along with runners-up and highly commended photos, these and the previous years’ winners are on view at the National Maritime Museum from now until May 5, 2019. There is also a published book of the works available to add to your coffee table collection.
25 Halloween Costume Ideas Travelers Will Love
Halloween is quickly coming out of the shadows, and you may find yourself having to put a costume together in a pinch. It happens every year: A last-minute invite sends you into a stressful fury of brainstorming and internet searching. Maybe you’re getting a head start and want to plan a thorough and detailed costume that will win over everyone at the party. Related: 11 Theme Park Halloween Celebrations That'll Have You Screaming for More Whether you’re in need of Halloween costume ideas for adults, kids, couples, or groups, we took it upon ourselves to help guide you towards the not-so-basic costume of your Travel + Leisure-fueled dreams (or nightmares — it is Halloween, after all). Some of these costume ideas can be as simple as adding a hat to your outfit, but we will leave the level of ambition you wish to pursue up to you. Added bonus: Most of these items are things you’ll wear and use again. You may even have them lying around the house already. If you happen to dress as one of the below, share it with us on Instagram.
How Not to Be the Worst Passenger on the Plane This Summer
Don't forget to pack your manners.
All the Essentials You Need for a Relaxing Spa Vacation
On a trip to Toronto last winter, we dedicated a full day to relaxing at the Spa My Blend by Clarins at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto to escape the brutally freezing winds. After a revitalizing facial and some quality time spent in the steam room, spa time has become a new vacation priority for me. A spa getaway is a really good answer to many of life’s woes. But if you’re not sure what to expect, it's easy to stress yourself out about what to pack. You've got all of your treatments scheduled, the hotel and flights are booked, and packing is the final step before you can slip away from the stresses of life for some self-care. To start, keep in mind that this trip is all about relaxation, so you'll want to pack items that feel light, are easy to wear, and aren't fussy. Avoid restricting fabrics and find comfort in breathable items, especially when putting together your outfits to wear to and from your trip. Related: Kate Hudson Never Washes Her Face With Water — Here’s What She Does Instead Most spas are likely to provide temporary-use items like slippers, robes, and towels, but be sure to double check with the spa before your arrival. Depending on the type of spa and what sorts of activities are on your itinerary, you may need to consider a few more items for a worry-free time. If there are hiking trails nearby, bring a pair of hiking shoes, for example. And if you find yourself not wanting to leave the spa's plush robes behind, plenty of brands sell them, and it would make for the perfect souvenir. Below, we've rounded up the spa packing essentials that will bring you as much joy as a massage and glass of champagne and will take you seamlessly from the treatment table to a yoga session to the pool and back out into the world.
Yayoi Kusama Is Bringing Her Art to the Beach This Summer — Here's How to See It
The eccentric Instagram-favorite artist takes one of her most famous works to an unlikely location.
In Photos: The 30th Annual Fleet Week in New York City
Every Memorial Day, for the past 30 years, New York City hosts thousands of Navy, Marine and Coast Guard service members for what is famously known as Fleet Week. The iconic Sex and The City episode may come to mind, but is Fleet Week really all fantastical escapades with locals? The answer is not really — but kind of. With our curiosities abound we took to the streets to interview the men and women of Fleet Week. Why are they really in town? Do they come from overseas and this is their welcome home? The Navy dominates the weekend with over 2,000 personnel driving in from regional bases and sailing in on three ships from East Coast ports. German ships reportedly have on-ship nightclubs while British sailors are allowed two beers a day aboard their ships. These sailors though are not without their alcohol as Fleet Week is loaded with discounts and happy hours of free drinking from New York City establishments welcoming the military service members.
The Summer Lounging Essential I’ve Been Convincing All of My Friends to Buy
See American Cities Through the Lens of 1960s and '70s Color Photography
As you look back at these photographs from the mid-20th century, prepare to experience a sense of nostalgia. Joel Meyerowitz, an American Photographer considered to be a pioneer of color photography in the early 1960s, started his career by roaming the streets of New York City with fellow notable photographer Gary Winogrand. Over the last 50 years, he's trekked the globe making photographs of people, landscapes, and cities. Meyerowitz's new photobook, “Where I Find Myself,” covers the span of his long photographic career, and is being released in conjunction with his 80th birthday. The hefty hardcover book runs in a reverse chronological order. Although Meyerowitz has lived and work in Tuscany for the last decade, he spent a large portion of his life photographing American cities. In these photographs from the 1960s through the 1980s, he captured everything from the bustling city streets in New York City to eerily quiet moments in St. Louis and Cape Cod. There is an essential American-ness in his photographs during this time, when America was changing and taking on a multiplicity of new identities. “Where I Find Myself” is available on amazon.com for $49.
