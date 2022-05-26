Maria Shollenbarger is the travel editor for How To Spend It, the luxury supplement to the Financial Times. Previously, she worked at Travel + Leisure and InStyle. Born and raised in Los Angeles and educated in New England and Italy, she now calls East London home.
Some 500 years after the Medici left their mark here, a new generation of tastemakers and power brokers is breathing fresh life into Florence, Italy’s old soul. T+L reports on the welcome dose of contemporary culture that’s reinvigorating this Tuscan city.
Ever wish you could have an expert critic on speed dial to tell you where to eat, wherever you are? Well, this comes close: T+L reveals its top dining picks in five European cities where the food is as spectacular as the locations.
What defines a great hotel now? Travel + Leisure editors crisscrossed the globe to find out. From urban oases to jungle retreats, from a castle fit for the Sun King to the latest from hotel czar Ian Schrager, we considered hundreds of contenders, weighing their pedigrees and potential. Here, our picks of the year's 15 coolest new hotels, including an exclusive look at some of the most anticipated debuts on the horizon. Each of these singular properties embodies what a hotel can (and should) be. Let the buzz begin...
How does a place known for its beaches, mountains, and vineyards develop a progressive design scene? T+L looks at a collective of enterprising Cape Town locals who are turning this city into Africa’s creative capital.
Its appeal is unquestionable, but with 10 provinces, navigating this vast region isn’t easy. From exceptional restaurants and stylish hotels to artisanal treasures and renowned wineries, our complete guide brings you the best of Tuscany now.