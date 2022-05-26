Maria Shollenbarger

Maria Shollenbarger is the travel editor for How To Spend It, the luxury supplement to the Financial Times. Previously, she worked at Travel + Leisure and InStyle. Born and raised in Los Angeles and educated in New England and Italy, she now calls East London home.
Italy Is Travel + Leisure's Destination of the Year — Here’s Why
Article
A new Italian renaissance is waiting in the wings, and there’s no better time to start planning your next visit.
Advertisement
Three Slick New Hotels Restyling Singapore
Article
The Asian metropolis is heating up with an influx of intriguing hotels—each with a big-name designer, fantastic food, and memorable art.
T+L's Definitive Guide to Auckland
Article
New Zealand’s largest city has the appeal of a small town and the style of a modern metropolis. T+L checks out Auckland’s scene.
High-End Boat Hotels
Article
T+L Obsession: The European Newsstand
Article
An Epic European Road Trip
Article
Five European countries, three days, one epic drive.
Best New Hotspots in Florence, Italy
Article
Some 500 years after the Medici left their mark here, a new generation of tastemakers and power brokers is breathing fresh life into Florence, Italy’s old soul. T+L reports on the welcome dose of contemporary culture that’s reinvigorating this Tuscan city.
Advertisement
Next Great Neighborhoods
Article
These buzzing districts reveal the authentic character of five of our favorite European cities.
The Foodie Capitals of Europe
Article
Ever wish you could have an expert critic on speed dial to tell you where to eat, wherever you are? Well, this comes close: T+L reveals its top dining picks in five European cities where the food is as spectacular as the locations.
Best New Hotspots in Florence, Italy
Article
Some 500 years after the Medici left their mark here, a new generation of tastemakers and power brokers is breathing fresh life into Florence, Italy’s old soul. T+L reports on the welcome dose of contemporary culture that’s reinvigorating this Tuscan city.
Next Great Neighborhoods
Article
These buzzing districts reveal the authentic character of five of our favorite European cities.
The Foodie Capitals of Europe
Article
Ever wish you could have an expert critic on speed dial to tell you where to eat, wherever you are? Well, this comes close: T+L reveals its top dining picks in five European cities where the food is as spectacular as the locations.
Best New Restaurants in London's Soho
Article
Top chefs and restauranteurs are flocking to Soho and opening great restaurants.
The It List 2006
Article
What defines a great hotel now? Travel + Leisure editors crisscrossed the globe to find out. From urban oases to jungle retreats, from a castle fit for the Sun King to the latest from hotel czar Ian Schrager, we considered hundreds of contenders, weighing their pedigrees and potential. Here, our picks of the year's 15 coolest new hotels, including an exclusive look at some of the most anticipated debuts on the horizon. Each of these singular properties embodies what a hotel can (and should) be. Let the buzz begin...
Advertisement
Great New Finds: Affordable Europe
Gallery
Prague's Traditional Reinvention
Article
A group of pioneers is reclaiming the city’s traditions and channeling them—in surprisingly modern ways—into innovative hotels, restaurants, shops, and galleries.
Essential Items for Packing Light
Article
The design team behind some of Manhattan’s buzziest restaurants is going global. Here, they reveal their secret ingredients for traveling light.
Cape Town's Rising Art Scene
Article
How does a place known for its beaches, mountains, and vineyards develop a progressive design scene? T+L looks at a collective of enterprising Cape Town locals who are turning this city into Africa’s creative capital.
New Classic Hawaiian Hotels
Article
Two historic Hawaiian hotels are fresh from extensive renovations that promise to return them to their former glory.
Italian-Style Fast Food
Article
T+L's Guide to Lisbon
Article
With a provocative mix of forward-thinking design and centuries-old architecture, the Portuguese capital is moving into the spotlight. Here, all the addresses you need to know right now.
Advertisement
Great New Finds: Affordable Europe
Article
T+L searched from Stockholm to Seville and came back with 20 hotels that won't break the bank.
London’s Rough Luxe Hotel
Article
Tuscany’s New Hotels and Spa
Article
A host of hotel and spa openings is breathing new life into the region—a reminder of why we keep going back.
A Hotel in an Umbrian Watchtower
Article
Your Own Private Africa
Article
The Kenya of Isak Dinesen may be a thing of the past, but a private place in the country's lush hills can still be had.
Flying in Comfort with United Airlines
Article
Tuscany Insider’s Guide
Article
Its appeal is unquestionable, but with 10 provinces, navigating this vast region isn’t easy. From exceptional restaurants and stylish hotels to artisanal treasures and renowned wineries, our complete guide brings you the best of Tuscany now.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com