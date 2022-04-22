Maria Eilersen

Maria Eilersen is an award-winning PR coach, freelance writer, part-time yoga teacher, and the founder of Be Conscious PR, empowering impact-driven business owners to step into thought leadership and land press so they can amplify their mission and scale with integrity. She has been featured in places like Business Insider, Yahoo News, and PopSugar, and her clients have been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Time, and more. With over a decade of global experience in the communications space across in-house, freelance, and agency roles, 300+ hours of yoga teacher training under her belt, and a journalism degree from NYU, Maria has a unique understanding of the media landscape and is passionate about leveraging the power of PR with integrity to help heart-centred and impact-driven entrepreneurs succeed. As a third culture kid, Maria was born in Denmark, grew up in Canada and Japan, and spent the last decade adulting in New York and London before calling Lisbon home. When she's not working her PR magic, she teaches and practices yoga, which informs her conscious approach to her business and the media.