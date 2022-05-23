Margie Goldsmith

Margie Goldsmith is a travel, adventure, and culture writer specializing in first-person essays and feature interviews with celebrities and CEOs. ​​Over the past two decades, she has written well over 1,000 articles for various publications and newspapers from O, The Oprah Magazine to The New York Times. She has been to 142 countries and written about them all.



* Author of two books including the novel "Screw-Up" and the non-fiction book "Masters of the Harmonica Share Their Craft"

* Won 97 creative writing awards for her stories including The Lowell Thomas Journalist of the Year award and many gold SATW (Society of American Travel Writers) and ASJA (American Society of Journalists and Authors) awards, as well as Solas Awards and Eddie & Ozzie Awards