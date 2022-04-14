Marcia DeSanctis

Marcia DeSanctis is a journalist specializing in first-person, broadly-reported features about place. These can be about anywhere on the map where culture, sustainability, history, natural beauty, and sometimes politics meet to unlock a fascinating story. Above all, she writes about what draws us to travel somewhere, and why, so often, we want to return. Her 2022 memoir-in-essays, "A Hard Place to Leave: Stories from a Restless Life," explores the longing for travel coexists with the longing for home. She is also the author of the New York Times and international best-seller, "100 Places in France Every Woman Should Go," a collection of narrative stories.



* 35+ years of experience as a journalist

* 20+ years of experience as a broadcast news producer working for ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, and Dow Jones

* Former producer for Barbara Walters, working from New York City and Paris

* Won five Lowell Thomas Awards from the Society of American Travel Writers for excellence in travel journalism, including one for travel journalist of the year

* Included six times in "The Best Women's Travel Writing" series

* Speaks French, Russian, Italian, and Spanish

* Received a master's degree in international relations