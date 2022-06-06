Like many of the world’s most photogenic places, over-tourism is becoming an issue on this iconic Greek island. On a tour of the Cyclades, Marcel Theroux goes in search of authentic, unspoiled beauty — and discovers plenty more places worth taking a picture of.
As the first anniversary of the Brexit referendum approaches, England's capital is still feeling its way forward. In many ways, this is an intriguing time to visit — the pound is weak, the conversations are lively, and the city remains as beautiful as ever — but many Londoners worry that their beloved hometown will be permanently diminished. One of those, the novelist Marcel Theroux, explains how he came to his vote, and contemplates London's uncertain future.
It's Not Easy Being Green
Article
Ecotourism is one of the fastest-growing segments of the travel industry. Is that a good thing?Costa Rica is still looking for the answer
The Rock of Ages
Article
Once the pearl of Azerbaijan's industry, the Oily Rocks rig teeters on the brink of ruin — even as the region ushers in a coming oil boom. Is there a future for the world's oldest drilling platform, and for its workers?Marcel Theroux reports from the Caspian Sea