Marcel Theroux is a British-American screenwriter, broadcaster, and novelist. Born in Uganda and raised in England, he is the son of celebrated travel writer Paul Theroux and the brother of acclaimed filmmaker Louis Theroux. Marcel has published six novels. His second novel, "The Paperchase," won the Somerset Maugham Award. His fourth novel, "Far North" was a finalist for the U.S. National Book Award, the Arthur C Clarke Award, and was awarded the Prix de l'Inaperçu in 2011. A Japanese edition of "Far North" was prepared by acclaimed novelist Haruki Murakami and published in April 2012. His sixth novel, "The Secret Books," was published by Faber to critical acclaim in 2017. In addition to his books, Marcel has written several original screenplays and presented more than a dozen documentaries about climate change, history, and culture. In 2009, he presented the travel series In Search of Wabi-sabi on BBC Four, which was part of the channel's Hidden Japan season of programming. He is also a regular presenter of Unreported World on Channel 4. He lives in London.

* Finalist for the National Book Award for his novel "Far North"
* Won the Arthur C Clarke Award and the Prix de l'Inaperçu for "Far North"
* Won the Somerset Maugham Award for his book "The Paperchase"
* Won the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for his novel "Strange Bodies"
* Received an undergraduate degree in English literature from Cambridge University
* Received a master's degree in international relations from Yale University
How to Avoid the Crowds on Santorini, the Island That Launched a Thousand Selfies
Like many of the world’s most photogenic places, over-tourism is becoming an issue on this iconic Greek island. On a tour of the Cyclades, Marcel Theroux goes in search of authentic, unspoiled beauty — and discovers plenty more places worth taking a picture of.
What it feels like to be in London, a year after the Brexit vote
As the first anniversary of the Brexit referendum approaches, England's capital is still feeling its way forward. In many ways, this is an intriguing time to visit — the pound is weak, the conversations are lively, and the city remains as beautiful as ever — but many Londoners worry that their beloved hometown will be permanently diminished. One of those, the novelist Marcel Theroux, explains how he came to his vote, and contemplates London's uncertain future.
It's Not Easy Being Green
Ecotourism is one of the fastest-growing segments of the travel industry. Is that a good thing?Costa Rica is still looking for the answer
The Rock of Ages
Once the pearl of Azerbaijan's industry, the Oily Rocks rig teeters on the brink of ruin — even as the region ushers in a coming oil boom. Is there a future for the world's oldest drilling platform, and for its workers?Marcel Theroux reports from the Caspian Sea
Fast Talk: Dr. Richard Leakey
