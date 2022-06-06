Marcel Theroux

Marcel Theroux is a British-American screenwriter, broadcaster, and novelist. Born in Uganda and raised in England, he is the son of celebrated travel writer Paul Theroux and the brother of acclaimed filmmaker Louis Theroux. Marcel has published six novels. His second novel, "The Paperchase," won the Somerset Maugham Award. His fourth novel, "Far North" was a finalist for the U.S. National Book Award, the Arthur C Clarke Award, and was awarded the Prix de l'Inaperçu in 2011. A Japanese edition of "Far North" was prepared by acclaimed novelist Haruki Murakami and published in April 2012. His sixth novel, "The Secret Books," was published by Faber to critical acclaim in 2017. In addition to his books, Marcel has written several original screenplays and presented more than a dozen documentaries about climate change, history, and culture. In 2009, he presented the travel series In Search of Wabi-sabi on BBC Four, which was part of the channel's Hidden Japan season of programming. He is also a regular presenter of Unreported World on Channel 4. He lives in London.



