Mallory Farrugia

Mallory Farrugia is a freelance writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. After a decade of working in-house for publishers and brands, she founded Moonlight Editorial, a boutique content studio. Previously, Mallory was the director of publishing at MasterClass, the director of global editorial at WeWork, and a project editor at Chronicle Books. She has also held editorial roles at Medium.com, Scribd, Taschen, and HarperCollins, where she first broke into the world of publishing as an editorial assistant. As a freelancer, Mallory has contributed to Vogue, Travel + Leisure, Electric Literature, Monocle, and Curbed.



* 20+ years of editorial experience

* Founder and CEO of Moonlight Editorial

* Advisor to Course Studio

* Editor of several books, including "The Future Is Feminist" and "Cassatt: Mothers and Children," both published by Chronicle Books in 2019

* Received a bachelor's degree in French & Francophone studies at the University of California, Los Angeles

* Received a master's degree in critical studies from the California Institute of the Arts