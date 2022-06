Malia Boyd

Malia Boyd is a writer, journalist, and marketing professional. She's written everything from dessert-themed travelogues to book reviews and profiles for publications such as Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, People, and The New York Times Sunday Book Review. Malia worked as a magazine writer for 15 years before transitioning into marketing and outreach work for care and therapy organizations. Originally from Hawaii, Malia has always been passionate about the outdoors. Now living in Utah, she's traded ocean surfing and shell diving for hiking and roller skating.



* 15+ years of experience as a magazine editor

* Author of "Compass American Guides: Gulf South: Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi"

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University