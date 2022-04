Maggie Shipstead

Maggie Shipstead is a best-selling and prize-winning novelist, essayist, and travel writer. In nearly a decade of travel writing, she has covered a wide range of destinations and topics ranging from cities to wilderness, tropics to polar regions, and luxury hotels to tents. She has a particular interest in adventure travel and wildlife and is an experienced horseback rider.



* New York Times best-selling author of three novels and one short story collection

* Shortlisted for the Booker Prize

* Won the Dylan Thomas Prize and the L.A. Times Book Prize for first fiction

* Recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

* Included in "Best American Short Stories" and "Best American Sports Writing"

* Three-time finalist for a National Magazine Award

* Graduate of Harvard and the Iowa Writers' Workshop