Madison San Miguel is the Commerce Editorial Intern for the commerce team at Dotdash Meredith specializing in all aspects of lifestyle and entertainment coverage. She started at the company in June 2022, and covers travel, beauty, and style across various Dotdash Meredith verticals, including Travel + Leisure, Byrdie, and InStyle. With more than four years of writing experience, Madison has covered everything from celebrity news to travel recommendations to new beauty and fashion brand launches. Madison graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Media Studies from New York University. She will be receiving her Master of Arts in Magazine and Digital Storytelling from New York University in December 2023.