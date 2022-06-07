Madison Alcedo

Madison Alcedo is a lifestyle writer who covers products that fall under the categories of home, travel, fashion, beauty, health, tech, and food. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Bustle, Health, House Beautiful, Women's Health, Shape, Travel + Leisure, and more. Madison has previously held roles as an assistant editor at WomansDay.com and RedbookMag.com, a fashion and beauty writer at Bustle, and an e-commerce content operations manager at Meredith Corporation. She is currently an MBA candidate and a senior vendor manager intern in Amazon's Retail Leadership Development Program.

* 7+ years of experience writing about e-commerce products, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia
* Received a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia
* Currently completing her master's degree in marketing, business analytics, and management science at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
