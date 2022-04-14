Madeline Bilis

Madeline Bilis is a writer, editor, and guidebook author based in New England. She began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019, when she joined the magazine as an assistant editor. Madeline has road-tripped up the rugged coast of Maine to uncover nature-focused retreats and innovative restaurants for an issue of T+L, and hopped aboard a hot air balloon in Park City, Utah, to describe the majesty of the Wasatch Mountains for Boston magazine. She writes (and travels) with an eye toward architecture, urbanism, and the outdoors.



* Nearly a decade of experience working as a writer and editor

* Published a hiking guidebook, "50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts," in August 2019

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College

* Won the Victoria Snelgrove Award for Journalism Ethics