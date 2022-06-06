Lynn Yaeger

Lynn Yaeger is a celebrated fashion journalist and a contributing editor to Vogue and Vogue.com. She is a regular contributor to New York Magazine, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and more. Lynn began her career at The Village Voice after taking a part-time job with the paper while studying political economy as a graduate student at New York's The New School. She stayed at the Voice for nearly three decades, holding the position as the paper's fashion reporter until 2008. Lynn is known for her bold personal style, which has garnered international attention and influenced fashion designers including Marc Jacobs, who referenced her as one of his muses in an interview with Paper magazine.



* 30+ years of experience as a fashion journalist

* Won the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard at the CFDA Awards in 2019

* Won first place in the National Society of Newspaper Columnists' category of humor writing for newspapers with more than 100,000 circulation in 2008