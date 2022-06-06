Lynn Yaeger

Lynn Yaeger is a celebrated fashion journalist and a contributing editor to Vogue and Vogue.com. She is a regular contributor to New York Magazine, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and more. Lynn began her career at The Village Voice after taking a part-time job with the paper while studying political economy as a graduate student at New York's The New School. She stayed at the Voice for nearly three decades, holding the position as the paper's fashion reporter until 2008. Lynn is known for her bold personal style, which has garnered international attention and influenced fashion designers including Marc Jacobs, who referenced her as one of his muses in an interview with Paper magazine.

* 30+ years of experience as a fashion journalist
* Won the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard at the CFDA Awards in 2019
* Won first place in the National Society of Newspaper Columnists' category of humor writing for newspapers with more than 100,000 circulation in 2008
Scotland’s Fashion Traditions Reborn
Article
From caps made of drinking straws to python kilts, the fashion traditions of Edinburgh and Glasgow are being gloriously (and glamorously!) reborn.
T+L's Ultimate Vintage Guide
Article
From the East Coast to the West, our definitive list of the best places in the United States to get your retro fix.
Tokyo's Cutting Edge
Gallery
World's Greatest Flea Markets
Article
Antique treasures abound from Barcelona to Brimfield, MA.
Fashion Moment: Copenhagen’s Cutting-Edge Boutiques
Article
Louis Vuitton’s New Vintage-Inspired Design
Article
With its retro-chic Label collection, Louis Vuitton sheds new light on its peripatetic past.
Reinventing San Francisco
Article
After a stratospheric rise and precipitous tumble, the City by the Bay is reclaiming its glory days with bold design, innovative chefs, stylish boutiques, and burgeoning neighborhoods fit for hippies and hipsters alike. Lynn Yaeger reports.
Sappy Souvenirs
Article
Sometimes the best mementos are those that make you nostalgic for a place as it once was. Lynn Yaeger revisits the Paris of souvenir stands and snow globes
Dutch, by Design
Article
On a mission to explore Amsterdam's fashion-forward neighborhoods, Lynn Yaeger takes to the streets of one of Europe's most walkable cities. What she finds is anything but pedestrian
Best of Barcelona Shopping
Article
From the Barri Gòtic to El Born, an exhaustive guide to getting your shopping fix in the Catalan capital.
Buyers' Remorse
Article
Why does bad shopping happen to good travelers?Lynn Yaegar ponders vacation-induced shopping anxiety.
Romantic City Getaways
Article
There's something about a metropolis that can be magical— the energy, the architecture, the lights, the life. In an online readers' poll, we asked which urban locations have stolen your heart. And the winners are...
Icon: The Tiffany Watch
Article
There are many ways to tell time, but nothing says timeless like Tiffany.
