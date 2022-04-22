Lydia Price

Lydia is a Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure where she writes and edits reviews and also tests travel products. Prior to joining T+L in 2022, she covered entertainment news and led a variety of digital content creation as the Platforms Editor at People.



Lydia grew up camping in the Adirondacks, swimming in Lake Champlain, and learning to ski on the Northeast's steepest slopes. She started her career manning red carpets and researching for People before covering everything from pop culture history to health news as a features writer. She went on to establish People's presence in emerging digital spaces as the Platforms Editor, helping the brand reach new audiences across a multimedia landscape. Transitioning to T+L allowed her to connect with readers who share her lifelong passion for tourism and travel.



Lydia now lives in Brooklyn and traverses the boroughs in search of New York's best dinners and dancing. You can spot her on the subway daydreaming about her next beach day or wildlife encounter.



Lydia received her Bachelor of Arts in English at Yale. She studied abroad in Paris and vitalized her appetite for exploration during a summer break backpacking trip in Southeast Asia.