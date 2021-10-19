Lydia Mansel

A messenger bag is a staple in the modern-day wardrobe — especially for frequent travelers. In this day and age, it can feel normal to consider your office (or an airport) your second home. That means you’re going to need something sturdy and reliable to carry the important items to and from each location. A leather messenger bag is the solution you’ve been looking for. While one of these carryalls can veer toward the pricier side of the accessory spectrum, think of it this way: A messenger bag is going to be there through thick and thin. It’ll constantly be by your side. For better, for worse. For richer or for poorer. In sickness and in health. You get the picture. So, before you purchase yet another bag that will eventually break at the most inconvenient time during your travels, consider one of these timeless designer picks. Here, we've compiled some of the best men’s leather messenger bags — each one of them just as sophisticated and reliable as the next.