Lydia Mansel
The Newest London Townhouse Hotel Has an Unreal 1920s-inspired Bar — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside
Video
Beaverbrook Town House is quickly becoming a bustling destination for theater lovers, art aficionados, and anglophiles searching for a well-crafted cocktail.
Advertisement
Laguna Beach Has a Way of Rejuvenating All Types of Travelers — Here's Where to Go for Your Perfect Trip
Video
If you’re on the hunt for a trip that will leave you feeling recharged and ready to take on 2022, book a room at one of these luxurious hotels in Laguna Beach, California.
This North Carolina Region Is Full of Stunning Fall Foliage, Waterfalls, and Charming Luxury Hotels
Video
There’s a reason travelers up and down the East Coast flock to the Highlands-Cashiers region; it’s home to some of the most relaxing, luxurious hotels in the state of North Carolina. Here’s where to stay this fall.
This Virginia Mountain Resort Is the Ultimate Luxury Retreat for Active Travelers
Video
Tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains and shielded by 12,000 miles of private forest property lies Primland, a luxury resort that provides vacationers with endless ways to stay active.
10 Insulated Cooler Bags Perfect for Packing Your Picnic
Gallery
If there’s anything that can ruin a picnic, road trip, or hike right from the get go, it’s not having the appropriate gear. Your backpack should be ready for any sort of weather. Your travel organizer should be dependable. And your shoes should be comfortable enough that you can walk 10 miles without suffering from unbearable blisters. Once you have those travel essentials taken care of, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared on another front: an insulated cooler bag. Cooler connoisseurs know toting the right cooler to an event will pretty much guarantee a good time, or at least ice cold drinks and non-melted, appropriately chilled treats. After all, no one likes room temperature soda and a tuna salad sandwich that’s just a little too warm for comfort. Keep reading to see our picks for the 11 best insulated cooler bags.
10 Insulated Cooler Bags Perfect for Packing Your Picnic
Gallery
If there’s anything that can ruin a picnic, road trip, or hike right from the get go, it’s not having the appropriate gear. Your backpack should be ready for any sort of weather. Your travel organizer should be dependable. And your shoes should be comfortable enough that you can walk 10 miles without suffering from unbearable blisters. Once you have those travel essentials taken care of, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared on another front: an insulated cooler bag. Cooler connoisseurs know toting the right cooler to an event will pretty much guarantee a good time, or at least ice cold drinks and non-melted, appropriately chilled treats. After all, no one likes room temperature soda and a tuna salad sandwich that’s just a little too warm for comfort. Keep reading to see our picks for the 11 best insulated cooler bags.
Charleston Travel Guide
Article
The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men
Gallery
It may be a cliché, gentlemen, but it’s still important: Life is all about putting your best foot forward. And when we say “best foot,” we mean a foot that’s clad in a stylish and comfortable dress shoe, when appropriate. Whether you’re spending countless hours in meetings and presentations or you have to attend wedding after wedding this year, a comfortable men's dress shoe is a wardrobe necessity. Related: Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women Fortunately, finding the right dress shoe is relatively simple. All you really need is one pair in a neutral color, crafted with quality materials and solid sole support. Here, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best men's dress shoes that will keep you going and looking sharp wherever your business may take you. These are the most comfortable dress shoes for men: Johnston Murphy Bradford Cap Toe Derby Shoe Clarks UnKenneth Way La Milano Double Monk Strap Slip on Loafer Vionic Shane Oxford Cole Haan Washington Grand Laser Wingtip Oxford Hush Puppies Men’s Rainmaker Slip-on Loafer Rockport Essential Details Waterproof Wingtip Samuel Hubbard ‘Tipping Point’ Wingtip Oxford Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafer Dockers ‘Edson’ Slip-on Florsheim Men’s Marino Wingtip Oxfords Ecco Men’s Helsinki Comfort Loafers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 of the Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women
Gallery
Repeat after us: Uncomfortable dress shoes are not worth it. They’re not worth the blisters, the sore muscles, or the time you spend complaining about how uncomfortable they are. Related:12 Men’s Dress Sneakers That Don’t Scream ‘Tourist’ It’s time to throw away those terrible heels you save for “special occasions,” you know the ones that start to rip apart your heels after just a few steps. Do you really need to haul an extra pair of shoes to work every day, just so you can survive your commute and obey the office’s unofficial dress code? And no, you can’t use the argument fashion is pain, either; you and your feet deserve better than that. In order to save you some time (and completely avoidable foot pain), we’ve rounded up the most comfortable dress shoes for women. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a work conference, wedding, funeral, or first date, each shoe style perfectly balances the right amount of style, formality, and comfort.
The Coziest New York City Hotels to Visit in the Winter
Gallery
Visiting New York City in the winter has it cons—like bundling up in multiple layers before even considering facing the frigid temperatures outside—but it certainly has its pros, too. There’s something uniquely magical about touring the Big Apple during the long months from late November through March. There’s glamour in bustling from museums to restaurants to cocktail bars, wrapped up in fluffy coats and scarves. There’s adventure in taking on the city when your weather app reads well below freezing. And there's a comfort in the exhaustion brought on by accomplishing a full day’s worth of exploring, followed by a nightcap and good night’s sleep. The latter, of course, requires staying somewhere you can escape the hustle (and chill) of New York in the winter. Below, we’ve rounded up six of the coziest places to stay in New York City in the winter—from luxurious hideaways to more affordable options for the budget-conscious traveler.
The 12 Best Leather Duffel Bags for Sophisticated Travelers
Gallery
As you begin to travel more frequently, you’ll eventually have to acknowledge that your old, beat-up canvas duffel bag from college just isn’t going to cut it anymore. It’s been great, reliable, and your go-to for years now, but it’s certainly seen better days. It’s time to let that old thing go and invest in a quality leather duffel bag. Related:The 9 Best Men’s Leather Messenger Bags Why a leather duffel bag, you may ask? Well, for starters, this thing is going to last you a long, long time — way longer than any cheap plastic thing you pick up before your last-minute trip out to Montauk. It’s also versatile, an important quality for any investment piece. You’ll be able to bring it on a plane, on a business trip, or to a hunting lodge out in Montana. There’s virtually no place where a leather duffel bag would feel awkward or out of place. Here, we put together a list of 12 leather duffel bags that are guaranteed to make the journey to and from your next great adventure far more sophisticated.
The Best Hanging Travel Organizer For Storing All Your Toiletries
Article
So. Many. Pockets.
10 Spring Reads That Will Make Winter a Distant Memory
Gallery
There's always something exciting and energizing about the arrival of spring each year. The months of April and May are all about shedding the dullness of winter and embracing all the newness the world has to offer. It means warmer weather and putting away those heavy winter jackets. It means it’s time to take that spring break trip you booked months ago. And it means the arrival of new books and the chance to read them in the soothing, invigorating warmth of the sun. Related:A Radiant Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Coming to Light up the Sky — Here’s How to Watch But because we don’t want you to miss out on any time spent enjoying the season’s pleasant weather, we sifted through all of spring’s new releases and compiled 10 of our favorites into one list just for you. It’s filled with riveting titles that are more than just popular or blessed with photogenic covers: They’re memorable, rousing, and fresh as the spring season itself.
The 20 Most Influential Travelers of 2017
Gallery
2017 was a year of great change and great trips. So many great trips. Even if you didn’t go on a great trip yourself in the past 12 months, you mostly likely followed along virtually with someone who did (thank you, Instagram). In a sea of #wanderlust Instagram posts and paparazzi photos from places near and far, a few travelers go above and beyond the rest. These are people who constantly inspire others to just book that ticket; who travel so often, they’re spotted in airports multiple times a week; who quite literally define the term “jet-setter.” Below, see who made our list of the 20 most influential travelers of 2017. We have to warn you, though, you’re about to endure some major destination envy.
Away’s New Travel Gift Sets Look Like Tiny Versions of Its Best-selling Luggage
Gallery
The holiday season is in full swing, which probably means your stress level is through the roof… especially if you haven’t even thought about shopping for presents yet. But thanks to Away, the smart luggage nearly everyone has had on their wish lists since 2015, and its new gift sets, there’s finally a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs. “Thoughtfully created for the way people actually travel today, with TSA-sized toiletries and diversions that really make the trip (or layover),” these gift sets, which include a mini Away suitcase in one of the 10 available colors, start at just $45. If you’re feeling extra generous, you can also add an Away gift card, ranging from $225 to $695. Given the popularity of the cult-favorite travel company, everyone on your nice list — even your sister (whose tastes rival those of Anna Wintour), your dad (who adamantly claims he doesn’t need anything), and your best friend (who always has her eye on the trendiest, most sought after techie item) — will be pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful, practical, and airport-friendly present you picked out just for them. Below, we introduce you to Away’s five gift sets — The Wellness Set, The Beauty Set, The Amusement Set, The Field Set, and The Essential Set — each with a distinct city guide to complement the expertly curated assortment of goodies.
Advertisement
This $30 Shirt Will Fix All Your Winter Packing Woes
Article
The Best Airline Gift Cards to Give Every Type of Traveler
Article
Disney-themed Luggage Both Kids and Adults Will Love
Gallery
So you did it: You finally booked your first trip to Disney World. Or you’re going for the second, fifth, or 20th time with your family. Or maybe you aren’t even headed to a theme park, you just happen to be Walt Disney’s number one fan. If any of the above is slightly true, then you’ve come to the right place. Because we’ve found the perfect Disney-themed luggage that will make your trip to the Magic Kingdom (or any trip, for that matter) a thousand times more… you guessed it… magical. Related:Magical Gift Ideas for Disney Lovers of All Ages Disney devotees of all ages will find joy in toting a Mickey Mouse suitcase through the airport crowds or wearing an iconic cartoon loud and proud on a backpack. These colorful, playful purchases might even make even the most stressful plane ride a little more like the “happiest place on Earth.” Read on to see our picks for the best Disney-themed luggage for travelers big and small.
The Best Books Based in Every State
Gallery
An extraordinary book has been written about, or set in, every single state in the country — including Washington, D.C. These novels, which range from contemporary fiction to classics to childhood favorites, bring these places to life in such a way that reading them can almost transport you there. Related:30 Books You Should Read Before You're 30 We selected the best books based in every state by looking for titles that almost use their state as another character. The setting is so deeply entwined with these texts, the story couldn't even exist in another place or time. Take Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, for example. The Mississippi River drives the entire narrative, quite literally pulling the characters along the river to freedom. This story and its themes could not happen on any other river, in any other place on Earth. "The river looked miles and miles across," Twain wrote. "The moon was so bright I could a counted the drift logs that went a-slipping along, black and still, hundreds of yards out from shore. Everything was dead quiet, and it looked late, and smelt late." Related: The Best New Books to Inspire Your Wanderlust From romance novels to thrillers, these written works will bring to life all 50 states (and the District of Columbia). Pack one in your carry-on for your next trip, or read them all to take a literary tour of the United States.
The 9 Best Travel Backpacks for Men
Gallery
There are several factors that could ruin the trip of a lifetime. They include, but are not limited to, losing your passport, getting food poisoning, suffering from the worst blisters known to mankind, and having your backpack break right in the middle of a remote hike or a busy airport. While we wish we could steer you clear all of those horrible experiences, we can really only guarantee the complete avoidance of the backpack mishap. All you have to do is prepare for your adventure with the right travel bag. The right travel backpack, though, isn’t always easy to find. There are countless brands, numerous sizes, and is there even a difference between “water-resistant” and “waterproof?” (Hint: There is.) But there’s no need to stress. We rounded up our favorite travel backpacks and compiled them all right here.
The 9 Best Men’s Leather Messenger Bags
Gallery
A messenger bag is a staple in the modern-day wardrobe — especially for frequent travelers. In this day and age, it can feel normal to consider your office (or an airport) your second home. That means you’re going to need something sturdy and reliable to carry the important items to and from each location. A leather messenger bag is the solution you’ve been looking for. While one of these carryalls can veer toward the pricier side of the accessory spectrum, think of it this way: A messenger bag is going to be there through thick and thin. It’ll constantly be by your side. For better, for worse. For richer or for poorer. In sickness and in health. You get the picture. So, before you purchase yet another bag that will eventually break at the most inconvenient time during your travels, consider one of these timeless designer picks. Here, we've compiled some of the best men’s leather messenger bags — each one of them just as sophisticated and reliable as the next.
The Best Men’s Leather Briefcase for Business Travel
Article
The well-worn bag of a world wanderer.
Advertisement
The Best Travel Towel Can Absorb Up to Nine Times Its Weight in Water
Article
On the road or the trail, microfiber towels are the way to go.
The Best Men's Travel Kit Will Help You Tame Your Rogue Toiletries
Article
Because scraping crusty toothpaste off your clothes is hard.
One-piece wonders: 17 chic alternatives to the bikini
Gallery
We’re going to let you in on a little secret: A one-piece bathing suit is the key to the perfect summer wardrobe. Don’t get us wrong, a bikini is classic, but a one-piece is the way to go if you want to transition from the beach to dinner without missing a beat (or having to change clothes). Because, honestly, who really has the time or energy to swap outfits a million times when “sweltering” is the only way to describe the weather? The one-piece is your staple for any water-related event. Throw on your favorite pair of high-waisted shorts or a breezy skirt for a simple daytime look. And if you’re in a bind, some styles can double as sports bras. Simply put, your wardrobe will seriously be missing out on functionality and style if you don’t have one of the season’s “It” bathing suits. Oh, and we have another secret, too… You can never have too many one-pieces.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com