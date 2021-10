Lydia Mansel

The holiday season is in full swing, which probably means your stress level is through the roof… especially if you haven’t even thought about shopping for presents yet. But thanks to Away, the smart luggage nearly everyone has had on their wish lists since 2015, and its new gift sets, there’s finally a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs. “Thoughtfully created for the way people actually travel today, with TSA-sized toiletries and diversions that really make the trip (or layover),” these gift sets, which include a mini Away suitcase in one of the 10 available colors, start at just $45. If you’re feeling extra generous, you can also add an Away gift card, ranging from $225 to $695. Given the popularity of the cult-favorite travel company , everyone on your nice list — even your sister (whose tastes rival those of Anna Wintour), your dad (who adamantly claims he doesn’t need anything), and your best friend (who always has her eye on the trendiest, most sought after techie item) — will be pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful, practical, and airport-friendly present you picked out just for them. Below, we introduce you to Away’s five gift sets — The Wellness Set, The Beauty Set, The Amusement Set, The Field Set, and The Essential Set — each with a distinct city guide to complement the expertly curated assortment of goodies.