Luke Barr

Luke Barr was the features editor at Travel + Leisure for over a decade. He is the author of the New York Times best-selling "Provence, 1970" and "Ritz & Escoffier." Luke began his editorial career as an editor at Gear, a men's lifestyle magazine. A grandnephew of M.F.K. Fisher, he grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and Switzerland. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, architect Yumi Moriwaki, and their two daughters.



* Former features editor at Travel + Leisure (2003 - 2014)

* Received his bachelor's degree in English and American literature and language from Harvard University