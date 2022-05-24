Lola Akinmade Åkerström

Lola Akinmade Åkerström is an award-winning visual storyteller, international best-selling author, and travel entrepreneur. She has dispatched from over 70+ countries and her work has been featured in National Geographic, The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, CNN, Travel Channel, Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet, Forbes, and many more. Lola runs her own online academy, Geotraveler Media Academy, which is dedicated to visual storytelling and helping the next generation of travel storytellers put their hearts into the craft.



* Named a 2022 Hasselblad Heroine

* Won the 2018 Bill Muster Travel Photographer of the Year award

* Author of "Due North," which received the Lowell Thomas Gold Award for Best Travel Book

* Author of international best-selling "LAGOM: The Swedish Secret of Living Well," available in 18 foreign language editions

* Author of "In Every Mirror She's Black," which was a Good Morning America Buzz Pick, an Amazon Editor's Pick, an Independent UK "Best Thought-provoking Story," shortlisted for the Bad Form Review Book of the Year, and published as a lead hardcover around the world through four publishers

* Recognized as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in media in 2018