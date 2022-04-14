Liz Cantrell

Liz Cantrell is an associate editor at Travel + Leisure. She edits stories with a focus on outdoor and adventure travel, as well as Canada, Northern Europe, and the Southeastern U.S. She also helps edit the T+L A-List of top travel advisors.
Indigenous Designers Share Their Favorite Places to Travel in Canada — and How You Can Support Native Communities
Video
Three designers share how their work is rooted in a strong sense of place — and how visitors to Canada can engage in responsible travel.
What to Do in Antigua, According to the Sisters Behind a Colorful, Caribbean-inspired Hamptons Boutique
Article
Tanya Willock and Temidra Willock-Morsch share tips for visiting their favorite island.
The Best Hidden Gem Shops, Bars, and Restaurants in Mexico, According to Locals
Article
This Wisconsin Restaurant Is Reviving the Midwestern Supper Club Tradition — and It's Housed in a Former Train Station
Article
At Madison's Harvey House, sample Midwestern favorites like chicken cordon bleu with a side of regional history.
Sometimes True Wellness Means Slowing Down. Way Down.
Article
If you like to plan adventurous, active vacations, it can be hard to prioritize doing nothing at all — but at Piaule, a new landscape hotel in New York's Catskill mountains, it's easy to do just that.
Susan Sarandon on Her Exciting New Travel Project, Favorite Hotels, and the Self-care Trip on Her Wishlist
Article
As Fairmont's new global ambassador, the star weighs in on the future of travel — and the importance of prioritizing sustainability and positively impacting communities.
How Anthony Bourdain's Friends Remember Him
Video
A new book honors the life of Anthony Bourdain in the words of those who knew him best. T+L dives in with author Laurie Woolever.
The Top 5 International Destination Spas
Video
The Top 15 Domestic Spas
Video
The Top 25 National Parks in America
Video
The Top 10 City Hotels in Canada
Video
The Top 10 Resort Hotels in Canada 
Video
The Top 10 South Carolina Resort Hotels
Video
The Top 10 New England Resort Hotels
Video
The Top 15 Hotels in New York City
Video
7 Places to Celebrate a Big Birthday, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
Planning a celebration for a milestone birthday? Consider one of these amazing destinations for a trip to remember.
Looking Back at Travel Style Through the Decades
Article
Over the last five decades, T+L has chronicled the great hotels of the era—and how we dressed to stay there.
8 Cruises To Celebrate Your Retirement, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
You’ve worked hard to reach this phase of life, so plan a trip that allows you to take your time exploring new destinations.
The 11 Most Incredible National Parks Outside the US, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
If you’ve already checked some of America’s national parks off your list, you’ll love these national parks around the globe.
10 Incredible Natural Wonders to See in Your Lifetime, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
These are the most awe-inspiring natural wonders around the globe, from the mountains of Montenegro to the sand dunes of the Sahara.
The 9 Most Underrated Cities, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
If you’ve hit all the major capitals, consider planning a trip to one of these secondary, less-crowded cities.
8 Unforgettable Bars Around the World, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
T+L’s A-List advisors share their favorite places to grab a drink, from Lima to London.
8 Romantic Places to Travel After You Get Engaged, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
Why wait until the honeymoon to go on a big trip? Celebrate the next phase of your life in one of these romantic destinations.
10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites To See in Your Lifetime, According to T+L's Travel Advisors
Video
T+L’s travel advisors share the special UNESCO places that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
7 Life-changing Trips for Teenagers, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Video
From island adventures to bustling cities, these trips will open your teenager’s eyes to the world around them.
