Lisa Wong Macabasco

Lisa Wong Macabasco is a writer and editor living in New York. With more than a decade of experience working in journalism and marketing, Lisa has also held a variety of editorial and copywriting roles. She is currently Vogue.com's research manager and senior digital line editor. Prior to joining Vogue, she was the assistant social media editor at Slate, a freelance copywriter and editor at The New York Public Library, and an editor at The Walt Disney Family Museum. A San Francisco native, Lisa got her start as a news intern for the San Francisco Bay Guardian before landing editorial roles with AsianWeek Newspaper, Hyphen, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Modern Farmer. Her writing about food, art, culture, travel, and immigrant communities has also appeared in The Guardian, Vanity Fair, Eater, Teen Vogue, Bon Appétit, and more.



* 15+ years of experience as a journalist and editor

* Open City Fellow with the Asian American Writers' Workshop (2014)

* Journalists in Aging Fellow with the Gerontological Society of America and New America Media (2014, 2015)

* Attended the German-American Fulbright Commission Berlin Capital Program (2006)

* New America Media Health/Environmental Health Reporting Fellow (2006)

* Received a bachelor's degree in mass communications, English, and ethnic studies from the University of California, Berkeley

* Received a master's degree in magazine journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism