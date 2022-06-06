Lisa Grainger

Lisa Grainger is an award-winning journalist and editor based in London. She is the deputy editor of Times Luxx and has written for The Times Magazine, Financial Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, and Centurion, among others. Prior to going freelance, Lisa held full-time posts as acting deputy editor of The Sunday Times' Style section, features director of Elle, assistant editor on The Times' Weekend section, and chief sub-editor of The Times Magazine. She was also the deputy editor of The Telegraph's Ultratravel magazine for a decade. Although she specializes in travel, Lisa frequently covers fashion, food, conservation, design, and more. She often writes about Africa, having grown up in Zimbabwe and traveled the continent extensively.



* 30+ years of experience as an editor and writer

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Rhodes University