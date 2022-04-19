Lisa Cheng

Lisa Cheng started her career in the travel industry as an editor for Travel + Leisure, covering everything from hotels and cruises to deals and consumer news. Since then, she's worked in the art world as a proposal writer at Sotheby's and as a senior editor at American Spa, where she kept up-to-date on beauty and wellness trends. Lisa has edited and written articles, guides, and branded content projects for numerous publications, including Afar, Sherman's Travel, and Architectural Digest. What Lisa enjoys most about travel writing is helping people connect to destinations, cultures, and communities in an authentic way and finding smart ways to approach travel through tips, tricks, and industry insights.

* 15+ years of experience working in content and brand strategy
* Fluent in French
* Expertise in travel & lifestyle publishing
Save At Least $1,440 On a Zambian Safari
And more deals on amazing, bucket-list destinations.
Nine Secrets of Mount Rushmore
Hidden chambers, optical illusions, and even a little-known secret concerning the King of Rock and Roll.
Four Incredible 2-For-1 Deals to Book Now
Including a 12-day African safari.
The World’s Biggest Airplane Weighs 1.41 Million Pounds
Eight Secrets of the Taj Mahal
Despite what we know, this grand structure remains a place of mystery.
We Found $3,630 Dollars Worth of Travel Savings This Week
Like 40 percent off a romantic stay at one of Mexico's newest adults-only all-inclusives.
Weekly Travel Deals: France, Mexico, and 33% Off a Trip to Bermuda
Don't miss the best travel deals of the week!
Weekly Travel Deals: Mexico, Maine, and 65% Off a Trip to St. Lucia
Don't miss the week's top travel deals.
Weekly Travel Deals: Costa Rica, Florida, and 44% Off a Trip to Vietnam
Check out the week's top travel deals.
Weekly Travel Deals: Texas, Spain, and 50% Off a Trip to the Caribbean
Half off a trip to the Caribbean? Why not!
Weekly Travel Deals: Miami, Bermuda, and 33% Off a Trip to Fiji
Weekly Travel Deals: Hawaii, St. Bart's, and 35% Off a Trip to Mexico
Weekly Travel Deals: San Francisco, Alaska, and 46% Off a Trip to the Dominican Republic
Weekly Travel Deals: U.S. Virgin Islands, New York City, and 50% Off a Trip to Florida
Weekly Travel Deals: Jamaica, Maine, and 50% Off a Trip to Vietnam
Weekly Travel Deals: Cayman Islands, Chicago, and 50% Off a Trip to Puerto Rico
Weekly Travel Deals: Seattle, Texas, and 38% Off a Trip to Nicaragua
Weekly Travel Deals: Amsterdam, Mexico, and 45% Off a Trip to St. Maarten
Weekly Travel Deals: Mexico, Virginia, and 61% Off a Trip to Nantucket
Travel Deals: New York, Vietnam, and 53% Off a Jamaican Getaway
Weekly Travel Deals: France, Miami, and 33% Off a Getaway to Malaysia
Weekly Travel Deals: Vermont, California, and 52% Off a Trip to the Dominican Republic
Weekly Travel Deals: Paris, Mexico, and 40% Off a Trip to St. Lucia
Weekly Travel Deals: California, Siem Reap, and 50% Off a Trip to Africa
Weekly Travel Deals: Malaysia, Chile, and 58% Off a Trip to California
