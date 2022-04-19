Lisa Cheng

Lisa Cheng started her career in the travel industry as an editor for Travel + Leisure, covering everything from hotels and cruises to deals and consumer news. Since then, she's worked in the art world as a proposal writer at Sotheby's and as a senior editor at American Spa, where she kept up-to-date on beauty and wellness trends. Lisa has edited and written articles, guides, and branded content projects for numerous publications, including Afar, Sherman's Travel, and Architectural Digest. What Lisa enjoys most about travel writing is helping people connect to destinations, cultures, and communities in an authentic way and finding smart ways to approach travel through tips, tricks, and industry insights.



* 15+ years of experience working in content and brand strategy

* Fluent in French

* Expertise in travel & lifestyle publishing