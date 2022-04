Lindsey Tramuta

Lindsey Tramuta is a Paris-based journalist and author who moved to France from Philadelphia nearly 16 years ago. Her first book, "The New Paris", which looked at the many ways the French capital has evolved, was an Amazon bestseller. Her second, "The New Parisienne", earned attention in The New Yorker, Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, and has been translated into German and French. She lives in Paris with her husband and two très French cats, Léo and Charlie.



* 10+ years of experience working as a journalist

* Author of two books with Abrams (translated in two other languages) about Paris, the first was named one of Smithsonian's top ten travel books of 2017

* Honorable mention in the 2022 North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) Awards

* 6+ years of experience in public speaking on French culture

* 5+ years of experience running a podcast about the evolving French capital

* 5+ years of experience running tasting and walking tours in Paris based on her books

* Received a bachelor's degree in French literature from Temple University

* Received a master's degree in global communications from The American University of Paris