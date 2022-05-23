Lindsey Olander

Set in a 545-acre national park, Portugal’s Penha Longa Resort offers guests a comfortable escape from urban life, with two golf courses, three swimming pools, and (of course) a spa. But what might be most striking is its location. “What a wonderful surprise to find such a fabulous hotel — and only 30 minutes from Lisbon,” wrote one reader, who helped vote Penha Longa the best resort on the Iberian Peninsula. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort hotels based on their locations. Penha Longa, which boasts a 14th-century monastery on site, marries present-day comforts with historic charm. The same is true of Convento do Espinheiro, which nabbed the No. 2 spot in this year's awards. Built in a 15th-century convent, the resort now has its own wine cellar and on-site sommelier. Nearby is the Portuguese city of Évora, home to a medieval cathedral and cloisters, Roman baths, and restaurants serving Alentejan cuisine. The top property in Spain, Marbella Club Hotel, an hour from Málaga, was established by Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe of Spain in 1954. Readers were charmed by its Andalusian-style villas, manicured gardens, spa, golf course, and views of distant Gibraltar and North Africa. Read on for the full list.
Advertisement
It’s easy to see why travelers love the Greek isles, with their whitewashed villas, enticing beaches, and cerulean waters. That’s some serious scenery for the region’s hotels to live up to — but they do. In fact, though mainland Greece might have the Acropolis, the islands of the Mediterranean take the laurels for hospitality. The best hotels on these islands deliver privacy, great design, a sense of place, and views that can't be beat. Every year for the World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms/facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Romantic Santorini—frequently voted a World’s Best Island — has three of the top five properties, all of which were in Oia, on Santorini’s northern tip. The hotels here sit mere steps from the action but still manage to feel private and secluded. "Breakfast on the terrace overlooking the sea couldn't have been more spectacular," wrote one respondent about Oia's Katikies Hotel, which topped the list. Crete, Greece’s largest island, is also represented on the list. The fishing town of Elounda, next to Mirabello Bay on the northeastern coast, has grown into a magnet for celebrities — no doubt thanks to its roster of memorable hotels. Among them are World's Best winners Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, and Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas. "Blue Palace may be a fairly large resort, but it feels more like an exclusive village," a reader wrote. Maybe it's time to plan your own island getaway.
“Peaceful yet majestic” is how one Travel + Leisure reader described Ashford Castle. Indeed, the hotel sits on 350 quiet, scenic acres fronting a lake in western Ireland. But it also has a grand presence — the castle dates back to the early 13th century, and has been added to many times over the years. Today it is an 83-room escape from the modern world, furnished in baronial style with gilded mirrors, four-poster beds, and velvet upholstery. Add to that a wealth of activities, from tennis to falconry, and attentive service, and it’s clear why our readers named Ashford Castle the best resort hotel in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations, not on the features of any individual hotel. Each of the top properties in England, Ireland, and Scotland has a place in the history books — or, at least, was built to appear as if it does — and offer guests the opportunity to feel like the lord (or lady) of the estate. Among them is Inverlochy Castle, a 19th-century mansion in Scotland’s western highlands that once hosted Queen Victoria, and Cliveden House, an English country estate that entertained Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin. Said one T+L reader, “With beautiful period furnishings and full direction by the National Trust, this hotel represents a step back in time that is seldom found in this day and age.” Other hotels, such as Gleneagles, in Perthshire, Scotland, were built in the style of another century, but for modern times. Throughout this 1924 property, you’ll find regal touches like freestanding marble baths, heavy drapery, and grand fireplaces — as well as more modern amenities such as fully stocked mini-bars, iPod docks, and flat-screen TVs. Seeking a unique countryside escape? Far away from the pressures of modernization, each of these properties embraces its country’s heritage while also delivering a luxurious hotel experience.
Whether your French vacation fantasy involves striding through a glamorous 1920s resort on the Côte d’Azur, cozying up in a stone-walled farmhouse in Provence, or bedding down in an 18th-century manor in wine country, there is an exceptional hotel for you on this year's list of top French resorts. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. In this category, hotels with beautiful rooms and beautiful surroundings took the prize, including Le Mas des Herbes Blanches in Provence (No. 6), which has rooms done in silver-gray and ocher. The hotel also offers classic vistas of the French countryside. Then there are the hotels that pride themselves on the quality of their consumables, like L'Hostellerie de Levernois, which tops the list, and — befitting its location in the heart of Burgundy — stocks 800 wine labels in its cellar. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the French Riviera, with its beach towns and marinas filled with mega-yachts, is home to four of the top properties this year. The five-star Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, boasts Murano glass chandeliers and several plunge pools. A T+L reader described it as “one of the most stunning hotels in the world.” The Château Eza, in Èze Village, is beloved for its individually decorated suites and “storybook setting” overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Art was another theme in this year's list; readers waxed poetic about their stays at La Colombe d’Or, a Provençal inn that was once the haunt of Picasso and Matisse, as well as Château de la Chèvre d’Or, a former artist’s retreat near Nice with bay views. But food was the most present common element in this year's winners. Six of the top 10 properties feature Michelin-starred restaurants, a testament to our readers’ taste for fine dining — from La Barbacane at the neo-Gothic Hôtel de la Cité in Carcassonne to the Trianon Palace Versailles, with its Michelin-two-starred Gordon Ramsay restaurant. Read on for the full list.
From the cypress-dotted hills of Tuscany to the sorbetto-hued villas on the Amalfi Coast, the glittering social scene in Lake Como to the rugged Sicilian seaside, Italy has timeless appeal as a travel destination. And many of the country’s hotels are enduring classics, too. Among the properties that made our list of the best resort hotels in Italy—a new category for T+L’s World’s Best Awards—are a handful of repeat winners from the Best in Europe list. Apparently it’s tough to tire of the Mediterranean views from the lap pool at Palazzo Avino, a 12th-century patrician palace in Ravello that we named the top resort in Europe in 2010 and the fourth best in Italy this year. The appeal of the planted terraces at the Hotel Santa Caterina, near the town of Amalfi, is lasting—it ranks second in Italy this year, and was the best in Europe in 2012. Related: What To See in the World’s Smallest Country Every year for the World’s Best Awards Survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Castello di Casole, a 10th-century Tuscan castle that’s been transformed into a hotel, was voted best in Europe last year, and this year takes that honor as well as topping the Italy list. It has 41 suites, a spectacular hilltop setting, and a spa in the former wine cellar. Readers favored hotels that are close to Italy’s great cities but far enough away to feel like an escape from the crowds: the sprawling JW Marriott Venice, for instance, sits on a private island in the Venetian lagoon but is just 20 minutes by boat from St. Mark’s Square. Call it a practical paradise.
The Best Hotels in Rome in 2016
Gallery
Rome is as much a destination of the past as it is of the present. Ancient architecture and medieval piazzas sit alongside buzzing trattorias and contemporary fashion houses. The same can be said of Rome’s best hotels, which blend history and culture with forward-thinking design and service. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Proximity to Rome’s best sights was of utmost importance to this year’s readers — though not at the expense of privacy. Hotel de Russie, an updated 19th-century palazzo loved for its terraced gardens and classical architecture (No. 2 on our list) is perfectly situated between the Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo, as well as the shops on Via Condotti. “Close enough to everything you need, but far enough away from tourists,” one reader commented. Even closer to the Spanish Steps is the elegant Hassler Roma, an adjacent 1893 landmark within walking distance of the coin-filled Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Villa Medici. It took third place in the category. Luxury was another box readers looked to check off, and they found it at the Villa Spalletti Trivelli, a 12-room villa overlooking the Quirinale Palace gardens. Once the home of a Roman count and countess, it is filled with many of the family’s own design details (large Flemish tapestries, jewel-toned fabrics, a spa with a Turkish bath). At Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf-Astoria, perched on the city’s highest hilltop, the grounds are as impressive as the views. The hotel also boasts an impressive art collection, Rome’s only Michelin-three-starred restaurant, three outdoor pools, and private balconies for each of its bedrooms. This year, J.K. Place Roma stole the show. One reader praised its “incredible” design, while another called it “exceptional on all levels.” With this kind of competition, it would have to be.
All great cities of the world have grand hotels — and London arguably has more than its fair share. There are plenty of properties known for their hush and patina, for hosting royalty in their tearooms and dignitaries in their bars. They offer refined service as well as a plush spot to lay your head. And yet a few rise above the rest, leading the way in design, hospitality, and class. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. This year, the London story was largely about rebirth. Take the Savoy: a fixture in London since 1889 that has hosted everyone from Claude Monet to Marilyn Monroe in its Edwardian and Art Deco spaces. It's recently emerged from a $350 million top-to-toe restoration, and has now landed at No. 8 on our list. The Lanesborough also saw a major renovation last year, with crystal chandeliers to match the opulence of its large collection of 18th-century paintings. “The Queen herself would feel right at home,” as one T+L reader put it. Another trend: smaller, less well-known establishments taking the spotlight. They offer posh surroundings, proximity to storied sights, and refined service, but are more intimate in scale. Case in point: the 56-room Milestone Hotel, a red-brick mansion opposite Kensington Palace with themed suites, fireplaces, and twice as many staff as guests. The Goring, minutes from Buckingham Palace, has rooms done up with silks from royal state carriages, award-winning afternoon tea, and footmen who aim to please. Then there’s this year’s winner, 41, tucked behind Buckingham Palace and with all the intimacy and warmth of an exclusive London club, but without any snobbery. “By far the best guest services out of all the hotels I've ever been to,” said one reader. “They make you feel like royalty!” And in this town, that’s really saying something.
Advertisement
The Best Hotels in Paris in 2016
Gallery
Some of the world’s most handsome and distinguished hotels — intimate pied-à-terres, palatial grande dames — are found in Paris. And this year, classic institutions proved that they are as alluring as they were in their younger years, especially after having undergone recent face-lifts. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms/facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their location. The venerable Ritz, the famous former home of Coco Chanel and this year’s buzziest reopening, debuted updated guest rooms and a retractable roof above the winter garden for year-round lounging. “The standard in Paris, even before the renovations,” one reader said. The 91-year-old Le Bristol, known for its Louis XVI furniture and toile everywhere, was spruced up to the tune of $130 million and now stuns guests with floor-to-ceiling window views of the Eiffel Tower and a spa double its original size. It took second place in the category this year. Little introduction is needed for the landmark Four Seasons Hotel George V, whose heavenly spa, Michelin-three-starred restaurant Le Cinq, and terraces overlooking Paris have enticed travelers since it opened in 1928. But this year’s top property is all about contemporary Paris: La Réserve, an urban oasis behind the Champs-Élysées. Readers were charmed by its intimate spa, spectacular service (“the most personal we have ever encountered,” according to a reader), and sleek, symmetrical design — a vision of Parisian elegance.
The Best Resort Hotels in Europe
Gallery
Whether it’s a thousand-year-old castle, a chic new Alpine resort, or a grande dame hotel, each of the properties that made our list of the best resorts in Europe has an incredible sense of place. At these properties, travelers can experience the best the country and culture has to offer without ever leaving the grounds. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated hotels on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. Four of the category’s top 10 properties are in Italy—indicative of the country’s global, perennial appeal. Readers loved the beauty and glamour of the Amalfi Coast, where Hotel Santa Caterina, a 1904 Belle Époque gem that was once the haunt of Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, and Palazzo Avino, an ornate 12th-century palazzo, offer enviable views of the Mediterranean Sea. Another crowd-pleaser: JK Place Capri, a 22-room white villa on the cliffs above the Bay of Naples that feels more like a chic home away from home than a hotel. Switzerland was the only other destination that took multiple spots on the roster—two, to be exact. Readers deemed the elegant, four-year-old Alpina Gstaad worthy of the mountain town that is so popular among Europe’s ski set. Meanwhile, in Lausanne, the Hôtel Beau-Rivage Palace is a style scene of a different kind: the former residence of Coco Chanel, it drew votes with its top-notch service, atmospheric interiors complete with stained glass and murals, and acres of gardens overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps. That sense of place can most certainly be found at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a medieval fortification once owned by Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness that offers opportunities to golf, learn falconry, or sip pints by a pub fireplace. Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden, Germany, has an expansive spa that has cutting-edge beauty and health treatments and programs that are appropriate to the area, which has been a wellness retreat since Roman times. Sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same.