Lindsey Olander

Lindsey Olander is a New York-based writer, editor, and photographer with more than a decade of experience covering everything from breaking news and hotel openings to destination features and e-commerce. She has previously held editorial positions at Travel + Leisure and Jetsetter, where she specialized in hotel news as the senior editor. An adrenaline junkie, she now covers adventure and hotels for an array of publications including Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Surface, and others. Some of her favorite assignments have taken her snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, whisky tasting in Scotland, gorilla trekking in Uganda, and skiing in the Swiss Alps.



* 10+ years of experience covering travel and hotels

* Received a bachelor's degree in magazine journalism from Boston University, with a minor in art history