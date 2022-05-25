Lindsey Campbell

There’s something special about the city of Lisbon
. With its rich history and vibrant personality this coastal city is a must-see for architecture and design lovers alike. Cobbled alleyways that lead to ancient ruins and hilltop palaces are dotted with beautiful ceramic and breathtaking tile work—all an endless source of inspiration for your home. The aesthetic of Portugal’s capital city can be described as a mix of old world and new. Eclectic interiors and strong architecture with Moorish and European influences give the city a charismatic style that’s easily emulated. Bring in the old-time feel of Lisbon’s Chiado neighborhood with antique-inspired lighting and décor. Brighten your rooms with bold-colored furniture and vibrant tiles influenced by the color-drenched streets of Baixa, the city center that was rebuilt following the 1755 earthquake that shook the city’s infrastructure. Channel Parque das Nações—Lisbon’s modern and artistic neighborhood—with large artwork and patterned wallpaper. Last, but certainly not least, a home modeled after any place is Portugal isn’t complete without incorporating the designs and colors of the iconic azulejo, the cool blue-and-white tile work widely found across the country. Need some inspiration? Scroll on for our top picks.