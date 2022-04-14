Lindsay Tigar

From the Caribbean to the U.S., here are 11 amazing female-owned hotels to support during Women's History Month and beyond.
Advertisement
Whether you need to stay on top of your email inbox or your Instagram feed, these mobile hotspots enable you to access the internet on the go.
Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. There's a summer vacation — and then there's one you can't explain with a postcard. While plenty of travelers have their go-to spots for the summer, some trips are the stuff of legend and should be added to everyone's must-visit plans. Travel + Leisure's classic summer vacation ideas promise to ignite inspiration, force you to think differently, and have you telling stories of your adventure for decades to come. Related: The Best Weekend Road Trips to Take This Summer No matter how many passport stamps you've collected or countries you've checked off your list, there's always a new corner of the globe left to discover. From road trips to train adventures to safaris, consider this your new bucket list and inspirational travel guide.
Though drop-waist elephant pants from Thailand paired with a billowy top from Bali makes for a super comfortable travel outfit - it's not exactly appropriate for every destination. Some styles are just better suited to hot, sticky days of washing elephants than they are for, say, a client meeting in London. Dresses, however, are the ultimate do-it-all piece. You can slip on a pair of sneakers and grab your backpack for a day of exploring then swap them out for heels and a red lip to be ready for drinks that evening. Add a blazer and the look is immediately professional, whereas a denim or leather jacket slung over your shoulders is a formula for instant cool. The only downside to packing dresses is many are riddled with wrinkles after having spent some time rolled up in your suitcase. Related:The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans Good news: there are flattering, smooth dresses that come out of your carry-on ready to wear. That means no packing a travel steamer or finding an iron - or jerry-rigging a steam shower in a hotel.
These are some of the best all-inclusive resorts around the world.
Psychics share their predictions for travel next year.
Here's everything you need to know before traveling with pets.
Advertisement
Kristen Bell Shares Her Secret to Traveling With Kids and Keeping Her Wanderlust Alive During the Pandemic
Video
Travel + Leisure sat down with The Good Place actress to talk family travel, exploring locally during the pandemic, and more.
Wedding couple with horses. The groom hugs the bride. Destination Iceland wedding photo session with Icelandic horses.
What to Know If You're Planning to Elope Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, According to Wedding Industry Experts
Article
Planning a destination elopement? Experts say you should keep these things in mind.