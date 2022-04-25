Lindsay Worthington

Lindsay Worthington (nee Taub) is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of experience as a writer, editor, producer, and photographer covering travel and lifestyle. Her work has been published in a variety of print and online outlets including American Way, The Boston Phoenix, Delta Sky, Hemispheres, National Geographic Traveler, The Patriot Ledger, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Robb Report, The Tennessean, Travel + Leisure, Wine Enthusiast, and many others. Lindsay is proud of her Estonian heritage and has traveled to more than 45 countries on five continents.