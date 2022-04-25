Lindsay Worthington

Lindsay Worthington (nee Taub) is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of experience as a writer, editor, producer, and photographer covering travel and lifestyle. Her work has been published in a variety of print and online outlets including American Way, The Boston Phoenix, Delta Sky, Hemispheres, National Geographic Traveler, The Patriot Ledger, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Robb Report, The Tennessean, Travel + Leisure, Wine Enthusiast, and many others. Lindsay is proud of her Estonian heritage and has traveled to more than 45 countries on five continents.
16 Spellbinding Light Phenomena From Across the Planet
Gallery
Since prehistory humanity has attempted to find meaning in light phenomena, be they the celestial bodies overhead, unusual light happenings underfoot, and all the reflections, views, and beams in between. We travel for experiences that inspire us and challenge our perspectives. Admiring these phenomena is particularly powerful, as the sense of awe in some ways connects us to early humanity; through these spellbinding displays we search for a deeper meaning. Plus, let's be real, they're just plain pretty.
