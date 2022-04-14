Lindsay Cohn

Lindsay Cohn began her career in strategic communications (and also moonlighted as a copywriter for many years) before making the leap to writing full time. Prior to diving into the editorial side of things, she worked as a copywriter for Aloha and AHAlife. She's always loved traveling and writing about her travels, even putting together destination guides for her friends and family after each trip, so the transition to writing about travel for a broader audience was a natural progression of that. Today, she contributes to Travel + Leisure, Brides, USA Today, Fodor's, Elle Decor, and more. When she's not writing, you can find her doing yoga and planning a trip to one of the destinations on her ever-growing bucket list.



* Nearly a decade of experience working as a writer and editor