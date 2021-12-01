Lilly Graves

Lilly Graves is a freelance travel writer and photographer based in California. She also owns a trip-planning service called Lilia Hill Travel, specializing in elegant, custom-made itineraries.
This Underrated Region in Italy Is a Less-crowded Alternative to Cinque Terre — Here's How to Plan the Perfect Visit
Video
The Bay of Poets on the Ligurian coast is a quieter, roomier alternative to Cinque Terre.  
Advertisement
I Traveled to Prague During the COVID-19 Pandemic — Here's What It Was Really Like
Article
Here's everything you need to know about traveling to Prague during the COVID-19 pandemic.
10 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to Live Abroad
Video
Thinking about moving abroad? These are 10 of the best countries for American expats.
10 Mistakes to Avoid While Traveling Abroad During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
Avoid these major mistakes before, during, and after your trip abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meet the Travelers Who Are Taking Advantage of Long-term Remote Work Visas in Paradise
Article
These adventurous travelers — some with kids — are taking advantage of their new location independence with prolonged stays in popular vacation destinations.
5 Amazing Food Trails Around the World That Serve Local Eats and Stunning Scenery
Video
Explore local cuisines on these epic food trails around the world, from California to Scotland.
What It’s Really Like to Quarantine Abroad for 2 Weeks, According to a Traveler Who Did It
Article
Could enforced confinement in another country masquerade as a vacation? One travel writer practices the art of doing nothing in the Emerald Isle.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com