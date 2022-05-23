Lila Battis

Lila Battis is a freelance writer, editor, and a former senior editor at Travel + Leisure. Before joining T+L, she was an assistant editor at Men's Health.

* 10+ years of editorial experience
* Received a bachelor's degree in geological and earth sciences from Carleton College
The Best Weekender Bags for Every Style
Here's what to bring along on your next weekend getaway.
This Luxury Montana Resort Has Cattle Drives, ATV Rides, and Multicourse Tasting Menus
Article
A new adults-only retreat in Western Montana promises spectacular scenery, a roster of adventure activities—and a world-class culinary experience.
The Best Beaches in Europe for Every Type of Traveler
Europe's cultural capitals have long been a bucket list item for every traveler—there's a reason seven of the world's 10 most-visited countries are in Europe. But when it comes to beach vacations, European seaside towns tend to take a backseat to the old stalwarts of the Caribbean and the South Pacific. Despite the range of oceanfront options—from the rugged beauty of Iceland to the white-hot nightlife of the Côte d'Azur to the peaceful resort haunts of Greece and Croatia—too many tourists overlook the charms of the coast in favor of inland mainstays. Here, we've assembled a collection of the fifteen finest beaches across Europe, tailored to travelers of every stripe. They've all got stunning scenery and ocean views, but beyond that, these places are as richly varied as Europe itself. We've got off-season hikes along the coast, family-friendly beaches with plenty of activities, secluded spots for private lounging, and party-heavy places thrumming with energy—in other words, no matter who you are or what you're after, there's a seaside destination for you. And the best part? Choosing a European destination for your next beach vacation means you don't have to compromise. Want to travel in your favorite Impressionists' footsteps? Head to Provence for a few days, then tack on a day trip 45 minutes south to see the white sand beaches of Cassis. Craving authentic Italian food? Spend a few days on the isle of Sicily, where you can spend the morning on the famed Turkish Steps overlooking the ocean, then venture to a local joint for arancini and cannoli. Hoping for an educational excursion? Tour the ancient Croatian city of Lubenice, then hike down the hill to unwind with a swim in the bright blue waters of the bay. With such an incredible selection of spots to choose from, you just might find yourself returning to the European continent time and again—at least until you've tackled all the places on our list. Read on, and let the travel planning begin.
This East Coast Island Has Undeveloped Beaches, Nature Trails — and Mansions Left By Rockefellers and Vanderbilts
Article
Georgia’s Jekyll Island, a speck of land midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, may revel in its Gilded Age glory, but don’t be fooled. On a weekend jaunt to an impeccably revamped resort, one writer finds simplicity behind the splendor.
The Best Stops for Crafts, Culture, Shopping, and Drinks With a View in the Medina of Fez
Article
The Ruined Garden, tucked deep in Morocco’s largest medina in the city of Fez, was recently named one of the World’s Best Restaurants by Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine. Here’s what to see and do while you’re in the area.
